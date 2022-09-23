Read full article on original website
Related
thewayneherald.com
WSC announces 2022 class for Athletic Hall of Fame
Wayne State College’s athletic department announced the latest additions to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. Four individuals, two contributors and one team will be honored Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Wildcat home football game against Upper Iowa at 12 p.m. and the Wayne State home volleyball game against Upper Iowa at 3 p.m., with the Hall of Fame Banquet set for 6:15 p.m. that evening in the Kanter Student Center.
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
Sioux City Journal
Truck and trailer dealership to invest $6.6 million in Sioux City project, add 42 jobs
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with D....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
UPDATE: Police identify body found on HWY 275 and Morningside Road
In a news release on Thursday afternoon, The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced that it is investigating a dead body that was found near Highway 275 south of Morningside Road around 2:30 p.m.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. After notifying next of kin, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the dead male as 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista. Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Public Input Silenced At County Meeting
Jerry Wilson didn’t get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. “Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate body found on highway
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road. Deputies were advised at about 2:30 p.m. of a deceased party discovered by construction crews. The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of...
thebestmix1055.com
Schuyler man indicted for fake Social Security cards
A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided fake Social Security...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities provide update on body discovered Thursday
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department provided an update Friday on the body that was discovered Thursday afternoon by construction crews on Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The deceased male party has been identified by the county, however, the name has not been released pending next of kin notification.
Comments / 0