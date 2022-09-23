ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSC announces 2022 class for Athletic Hall of Fame

Wayne State College’s athletic department announced the latest additions to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. Four individuals, two contributors and one team will be honored Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Wildcat home football game against Upper Iowa at 12 p.m. and the Wayne State home volleyball game against Upper Iowa at 3 p.m., with the Hall of Fame Banquet set for 6:15 p.m. that evening in the Kanter Student Center.
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. After notifying next of kin, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the dead male as 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista. Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were...
Public Input Silenced At County Meeting

Jerry Wilson didn’t get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. “Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
Schuyler man indicted for fake Social Security cards

A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided fake Social Security...
