Nardizzi Scores Game-Winner In Rams Victory Over Bears
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team defeated Bridgewater State by a score of 3-0 in MASCAC play Saturday afternoon in Framingham. Framingham State improves to 4-3-1 and 2-0 MASCAC. Bears of Bridgewater State now 1-5-1 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Rams got on the board early...
Bears Defeat Rams 2-1
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater State University women’s soccer team topped visiting Framingham State University, 2-1, in dramatic fashion on Saturday morning in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at Swenson pitch in Bridgewater. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-8...
Flyers Shut Out Panthers 4-0
MARLBOROUGH – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Marlborough Saturday, September 24, for a non-league game. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 4-0. Scoring goals for the Flyers were Gabby Arpino, Sophia Carney, Natalie Kirkpatrick, and Ava. The Flyers next game is on the road on Thursday, September...
Framingham Freshman Lamakina Finishes 15th at Manchester Invitational Race
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 15th overall at the Manchester Invitational road race on Saturday, September 24 at Derryfield Park. Caroline Cummings, a senior at La Salle Academy, won the large school varsity race in 18:59 minutes. Lamakina finished the race in 20:13 minutes.
Pioneers Deliver First Loss of Season To Flyers
SHREWSBURY – The Framingham high school boys varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season today at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. The final score was 4-0 Pioneers. The Flyers gave up an early goal on a miscommunication, and never recovered from their mistake, said coach Jon...
Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
Keefe Tech Wins Home Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical junior varsity girls soccer team host Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School for their home opener today, September 23. Keefe Tech does not have a varsity squad. The Broncos defeated Monty Teach 4-1. Three players knocked the ball into the net for Keefe Tech, including...
Raiders and Wildcats Sprint Past Flyers
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to both host Wellesley High and Weymouth High in a tri-meet on Wednesday, September 21. Wellesley defeated the Flyers 26-67. Weymouth defeated Framingham 39-67 Framingham is still without nationally-ranked runner Sam Burgess. The senior is still recovering from an injury.
Algonquin Regional Defeats Framingham 3-0
NORTHBOROUGH – Algonquin Regional High’s girls volleyball team defeated the Framingham Flyers on three straight seats. Framingham is still seeking its first win of the season. Titans won at home 3-0. 1st set 25 – 12 2nd set 25 – 23 3rd set 25 – 9...
PHOTO GALLERY: Wellesley Raiders Defeat Framingham Flyers
WAYLAND – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team held its first “home” meet of the season on Saturday afternoon, September 24. The outdoor swim meet was held at the Wayland community pool, as Framingham no longer has access to the Keefe Technical’s swim pool, due to needed repairs.
Framingham Cross-Country Drops Races To Wellesley & Weymouth
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High girls cross-country team travelled to Morse’s Pond in Wellesley on Wednesday for a try meet against Wellesley High and Weymouth High. The Flyers lost both contests. Wellesley’s Raiders won 17 to 46. Weymouth Wildcats won 47 to 74. The Flyers are still...
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
25 Ashland Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – Twenty-five residents from Ashland will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
Daniel Patrick Paixao Kavanagh, 33
FRAMINGHAM – We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Daniel Patrick Paixao Kavanagh of Framingham. Lovingly known as Danny or DK. We lost him at age 33 on September 16th, 2022, as a result of an auto accident. He was headed West to Wyoming, adventuring with a lifelong friend.
William Russell Byington, 55, Carpenter
SUDBURY – William Russell Byington, 55, died September 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born in 1967 in Boston to Roy and Alice (Tooker) Byington. He grew up in Sudbury and graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. In 1994 he married Lynne Torrence, and welcomed his daughter Kaitlyn...
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Michael Caliendo, 73
NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
