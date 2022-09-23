Read full article on original website
Related
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
Did the Postal Service Get New Electric Vehicles in Montana?
Did the US Postal Service get some new electric vehicles in Montana?. One of our radio listeners in Billings, who is always a source of great information and leads on information, was passing by the US Postal Service offices earlier this week and he spotted a shipment of some new vehicles.
Killing These 5 Montana Animals Could Land You Behind Bars
One of the things that Montana is well known for is its wildlife. We have some of the most beautiful animals on Earth in our state. However, we've also got animals that are federally endangered, which prevents them from being killed, harmed, or possessed in any way. There are five species listed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Species of Interest page that are protected as endangered species. Leave them alone if you see them.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries
Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana
Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above take the cake for deepest in Montana.
New Study Reveals Massive Increase in Veteran Suicides in Montana
Earlier this year, the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA) released a report detailing an overall decrease in veteran suicide in 2020. However, it does seem like other studies contradict these findings. A study done by Operation Deep Dive took veteran suicide numbers from 8 states across the nation including Montana. Their numbers describe an increase instead of a decrease.
Young Montanans Could Win Prizes By Sharing Their Best Hunting Stories
How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Top 5 Choices for an Electric Vehicle in Montana
With Montana receiving $43 million to create an EV Charging Station network, if the Federal Highway Administration approves the plan, you'll soon have a bigger choice to make compared to the standard "What brand and style ride do I want?". Soon enough, you'll need to first choose "Gas or Electric".
Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?
When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
The State Montanans Seem to Despise the Most Legalizes Composting Dead People
I'm sitting here this morning trying to figure out which state in America is so far gone there's no hope of saving them. I've always said that they put the border on the wrong side -- it should be on the North side. California's Goofy Newsome signed a bill that...
WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?
When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Wyoming but fall for 14th Straight Week Nationally
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen five cents in the last week, averaging $3.75 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 20.7 cents lower than a month ago and 30.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.98 a gallon.
Pay Attention To Your Local Judges and Supreme Court, Montana
Pay attention folks to your judges and your supreme court, these people are legislating from the bench pure and simple. Judge Moses from Montana stopped our legally-passed voter registration law and the Montana supreme court upheld it. The law is absolutely 100 percent NON - discriminatory. The law gives absolutely zero advantage to any group. The law does not allow voter registration on election day... For anyone.
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead
When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.
Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana
He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?
The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Local Montana Beef in Montana Schools? Heck Yes
Beef is not just "what's for dinner." For public school kids in Malta, Montana- it's what's for lunch. And not just any beef- locally grown and locally processed beef. I saw some of my friends in Malta share this info from "Rural Communities & Agricultural Neighbors" (RCAN) just a few days ago on September 15th.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0