Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

Killing These 5 Montana Animals Could Land You Behind Bars

One of the things that Montana is well known for is its wildlife. We have some of the most beautiful animals on Earth in our state. However, we've also got animals that are federally endangered, which prevents them from being killed, harmed, or possessed in any way. There are five species listed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Species of Interest page that are protected as endangered species. Leave them alone if you see them.
Montana State
Montana State
Montana Cars
Montana Government
Cat Country 102.9

30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
Cat Country 102.9

This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana

Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above take the cake for deepest in Montana.
Cat Country 102.9

New Study Reveals Massive Increase in Veteran Suicides in Montana

Earlier this year, the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA) released a report detailing an overall decrease in veteran suicide in 2020. However, it does seem like other studies contradict these findings. A study done by Operation Deep Dive took veteran suicide numbers from 8 states across the nation including Montana. Their numbers describe an increase instead of a decrease.
Cat Country 102.9

My Top 5 Choices for an Electric Vehicle in Montana

With Montana receiving $43 million to create an EV Charging Station network, if the Federal Highway Administration approves the plan, you'll soon have a bigger choice to make compared to the standard "What brand and style ride do I want?". Soon enough, you'll need to first choose "Gas or Electric".
Cat Country 102.9

Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?

When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
Cat Country 102.9

WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?

When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
Cat Country 102.9

Pay Attention To Your Local Judges and Supreme Court, Montana

Pay attention folks to your judges and your supreme court, these people are legislating from the bench pure and simple. Judge Moses from Montana stopped our legally-passed voter registration law and the Montana supreme court upheld it. The law is absolutely 100 percent NON - discriminatory. The law gives absolutely zero advantage to any group. The law does not allow voter registration on election day... For anyone.
Cat Country 102.9

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Cat Country 102.9

Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead

When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.
Cat Country 102.9

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
Cat Country 102.9

Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?

The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
Cat Country 102.9

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Cat Country 102.9

Local Montana Beef in Montana Schools? Heck Yes

Beef is not just "what's for dinner." For public school kids in Malta, Montana- it's what's for lunch. And not just any beef- locally grown and locally processed beef. I saw some of my friends in Malta share this info from "Rural Communities & Agricultural Neighbors" (RCAN) just a few days ago on September 15th.
