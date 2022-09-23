ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adairsville, GA

bartowsportszone.com

Lady Canes win 16th consecutive Bartow County championship tournament

The Cartersville Lady Canes’ volleyball team won a 16th consecutive Bartow County Championship Tournament title Saturday with a trio of straight sets wins in the event hosted by Cass High School. Cartersville defeated Adairsville in the opening round and Cass in the semifinals. The Hurricanes then faced Adairsville again...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Local cross country teams compete in Wingfoot Classic

Five local varsity cross country teams were represented Friday and Saturday at the Wingfoot Classic held at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville. The annual race is hosted by the Atlanta Track Club and this year attracted more than 125 teams and running clubs from eight states. Auburn (AL) won the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Football roundup: Tigers take early control in 6AAA, Colonels rout Lions

The Adairsville Tigers and the Cass Colonels produced one-sided wins Friday night while the Woodland Wildcats came up short on the road. Adairsville won an important Region 6-AAA game at home over expected region contender Ringgold 49-10. The victory keeps the Tigers unbeaten through two region games. Cass traveled to...
CBS Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?

With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
COBB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
ATLANTA, GA

