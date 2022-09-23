ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adairsville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartowsportszone.com

Lady Canes win 16th consecutive Bartow County championship tournament

The Cartersville Lady Canes’ volleyball team won a 16th consecutive Bartow County Championship Tournament title Saturday with a trio of straight sets wins in the event hosted by Cass High School. Cartersville defeated Adairsville in the opening round and Cass in the semifinals. The Hurricanes then faced Adairsville again...
bartowsportszone.com

Local cross country teams compete in Wingfoot Classic

Five local varsity cross country teams were represented Friday and Saturday at the Wingfoot Classic held at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville. The annual race is hosted by the Atlanta Track Club and this year attracted more than 125 teams and running clubs from eight states. Auburn (AL) won the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Football roundup: Tigers take early control in 6AAA, Colonels rout Lions

The Adairsville Tigers and the Cass Colonels produced one-sided wins Friday night while the Woodland Wildcats came up short on the road. Adairsville won an important Region 6-AAA game at home over expected region contender Ringgold 49-10. The victory keeps the Tigers unbeaten through two region games. Cass traveled to...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adairsville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Bartow, GA
City
Dalton, GA
City
Coosa, GA
City
Adairsville, GA
City
Cartersville, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia

Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Melanie#Tigers#Wells#Cass High School
WTVC

One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD

Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?

With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46

Top Hair Care Trends For Fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy