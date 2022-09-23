Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Coffee for the soulJennifer BonnCanton, GA
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Canes win 16th consecutive Bartow County championship tournament
The Cartersville Lady Canes’ volleyball team won a 16th consecutive Bartow County Championship Tournament title Saturday with a trio of straight sets wins in the event hosted by Cass High School. Cartersville defeated Adairsville in the opening round and Cass in the semifinals. The Hurricanes then faced Adairsville again...
bartowsportszone.com
Local cross country teams compete in Wingfoot Classic
Five local varsity cross country teams were represented Friday and Saturday at the Wingfoot Classic held at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville. The annual race is hosted by the Atlanta Track Club and this year attracted more than 125 teams and running clubs from eight states. Auburn (AL) won the...
bartowsportszone.com
Football roundup: Tigers take early control in 6AAA, Colonels rout Lions
The Adairsville Tigers and the Cass Colonels produced one-sided wins Friday night while the Woodland Wildcats came up short on the road. Adairsville won an important Region 6-AAA game at home over expected region contender Ringgold 49-10. The victory keeps the Tigers unbeaten through two region games. Cass traveled to...
canesathletics.com
Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer finishes 1st place at Jacket Jam
Cartersville High School Competitive Cheer took home first place at Calhoun’s Jacket Jam to kick off the 2022 season! Go Canes!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
weisradio.com
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia
Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD
Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA
Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?
Living in the barbeque-rich Southeastern US, it's virtually impossible to pick a single "favorite" barbeque location or outing. So instead, here's a simple Que and A about why we put Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que location among our regional favorites:
cobbcountycourier.com
How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?
With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Top Hair Care Trends For Fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian. Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.
Comments / 0