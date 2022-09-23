Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Riverheads rebounds from loss to bite Bulldogs; Tennessee High, West Ridge volleyball teams go 4-1 on Saturday
Riverheads racked up 304 rushing yards in taking a 35-12 non-district football triumph over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Gladiators (3-1) won in their first game since having their nation-leading 52-game winning streak snapped on Sept. 9 with a 35-21 setback to Lord Botetourt. The six-time defending...
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons
ABINGDON, Va. – Marquis Phelps is not the average defensive end. At 5-foot-10, and 180 pounds, the Tennessee High standout relies on speed and finesse instead of height. In Friday’s 34-14 win over the Abingdon Falcons at Falcon Stadium, Phelps accomplished his goal. “We just wanted to be...
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry 17, Wingate 0
E&H – Kreimes return of blocked punt (Butcher kick) W – Crocker 1 run (Evans kick) E&H – Penn 25 pass from Short (Butcher kick) First Downs: E&H 11, W 13; Rushes-Yards: E&H 38-48, W 34-82; Comp-Att.-Int: E&H 13-28-2, W 10-333-1; Penalties: E&H 8-72, W 6-106; Fumbles-Lost: E&H 0-0, W 0-0; Punts-Average: E&H 10-45, W 9-40.
heraldcourier.com
Running and enjoying it: Arrington places third in Bristol Cross at Steele Creek.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For two and a half miles, Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington was in control of Saturday’s Bristol Cross country meet at Steele Creek Park. She ignored the rain, mastered the hills and set the pace. “I tried my best to hold on, but they caught...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Saylors leads ETSU past Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game. Saylors, who surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards, gained all of his 170 yards and scored all three of his touchdowns before halftime.
heraldcourier.com
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Gate City past Union; Graham, Ridgeview still unbeaten; Northwood wins Smyth County title; PH piles up 526 yards; Hurley wins again; Tweed leads Holston defense
A large group of passionate fans flooded the playing surface at Legion Field after a quality win over an archrival. It was just like old times for the Gate City Blue Devils on Friday night. Gate City scored 17 fourth-quarter points to earn a stunning 23-16 Mountain 7 District victory...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Boggs to direct Tennessee High program
Tennessee High announced on Friday the hiring of David Boggs as the new head softball coach, replacing Jenn Testa, who recently resigned from the position. Boggs has coached 16 years in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, including as an assistant softball coach for Tennessee High School. Most recently he served as the head softball coach for Tennessee Middle School, formerly Vance Middle School. Boggs also served as the athletic coordinator at Tennessee Middle School for five years. In addition to softball, he has coached track, baseball, basketball, and football.
heraldcourier.com
5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils
CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games. Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award. The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion,...
heraldcourier.com
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION
Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m. Last meeting: Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19 (Sept. 25, 2021 in Tazewell) Riverheads has won six straight Class 1 state championships, but the Gladiators are coming off a 35-21 loss to Class 3 power Lord Botetourt. Two weeks ago, Riverheads tied Phoebus for the state record at 52 consecutive wins…The Gladiators rushed for 478 yards in this game last year. First-year head coach Ray Norcross relies on college prospect Cayden Cook-Cash at running back and linebacker. Norcross previously served as defensive coordinator under longtime head coach Robert Casto….Tazewell hopes to get starting quarterback Carter Creasy back in the lineup today following an injury. The Bulldogs (2-2) rely on Cassius Harris (seven touchdowns) in a variety of roles on offense. Tazewell averages 24 points, with losses to Graham and Colonial Heights….The Gladiators will have extra motivation after their headline-grabbing loss.
heraldcourier.com
Limestone 27, UVa-Wise 13
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 3 run (K. Dalton kick) L – Stewart 20 run (Kemp kick) L – Dean 39 INT return (kick failed) L – Stewart 56 run (Kemp kick) V-W – Carter 45 INT return (run failed) L – Stewart 82 run (Kemp...
heraldcourier.com
Edwards' 7 TDs lift Unicoi County past East
ERWIN, Tenn. — Nehemiah Edwards ate some apple pie before Friday night’s game with Sullivan East that did not agree with him. That ill-advised dessert staged a gastric counterattack late in the first half when Edwards came off the field and, well… you know…vomited. Edwards went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House expanding operations in Virginia
Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Washington County, Virginia. On Sunday, Oct. 2 , at 2 p.m., the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Emory & Henry College in the lobby of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Vape flavors for Bristol, Kingsport would have some odd smells these days
Back in my day, you could learn geography when you smoked. Now, it’s all just fruity flavors. I mean, almost every kid in the ‘80s tried cigarette brands like “Winston” and “Salem.”. Put them together, and you have Winston-Salem in North Carolina – a nearby...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
heraldcourier.com
Teaching healthy habits is a focus for area schools
More than 14 million children and adolescents in the United States from ages 2 to 19 were affected by obesity from 2017 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it comes to the impact of a student’s weight on their learning, the research is mixed,...
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Road construction to disrupt northbound travel on SR 93 Sunday evening
Road construction on State Route 93 in Sullivan County may disrupt travel for some motorists Sunday night. A press release from Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation said, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed to northbound traffic between State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) and State Route 126 (Memorial Boulevard) as crews perform asphalt repairs on the bridge over Shipley Road.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000
Inspired design, carefully curated finishes and livability define this exceptional contemporary home in the prominent gated subdivision, ‘The Virginian.' This estate is the ultimate in masterful craftsmanship and design - taking a custom-built home to the next level. Renovations have just concluded with the addition of a dining and living room, full kitchen renovation, slate paver back patio, top-of-the-line catering kitchen, basement media room, at-home gym, and the addition of a detached two-car garage with lofted in-law suite. Throughout, contemporary wallpaper is harmoniously warmed by natural wood details, stone accents, wide-plank oak flooring, and unique designer lighting. These elements help set this memorable home apart. The Virginian community features a 24/7 security guard gated entrance, an 18-hole, award winning, Tom Fazio designed golf course, large clubhouse, neighborhood pool and tennis/pickleball courts, vineyard, multiple restaurants, walking trails,
Comments / 0