Ryan Gafford, Payton Poston power Stephenville to 43-42 comeback win over Wichita Falls Rider (Photos)
After falling in a 21-0 hole during the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat the Raiders, improve to 5-0 this season and win their 21st game in a row
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
New men’s refuge house to hold housewarming event
The Temple of Praise Church is hosting their housewarming for their new building, The Men's Refuge House, this weekend.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen. Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on...
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
Mabel is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a dog named Mabel. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
Two Burkburnett students chosen across the nation to meet first lady Jill Biden
BURKBURNETT (KFDXKJTL) — Starting a new school can be scary for most students, and that can be worse for the kiddos in military families who may have to move several times a year. That is where the Burkburnett Student 2 Student program comes in. The program ensures that when a new student comes through the […]
WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body of a man found Tuesday in the 3500 block of Arthur Street. The man was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Wichita Falls. Police said no foul play is suspected in this case, and Hitt’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
Local bondsman arrested for second time in 4 weeks
This latest arrest comes exactly four weeks after the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds was arrested for allegedly lying to a Texas Ranger about the location of his girlfriend who had outstanding warrants.
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window
Wichita Falls, Wichita County, Protective Order, Arrest, Jump, Window, Andrew Clark, Fawn Durkin, Trespassing,
13-year-old among 3 fentanyl deaths in north Texas, police say
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
