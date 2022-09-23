Read full article on original website
mgoblue
Wolverines Blanked by Cornhuskers on Senior Day
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's soccer team fell 1-0 to Nebraska on Sunday (Sept. 25) at U-M Soccer Stadium. Prior to the contest, Michigan (5-4-2, 0-2-1 Big Ten) honored seniors Hannah Blake, Lauren Brideau, Claire Dawson, Lily Farkas, Emily Leyson, Katherine McElroy, Margot Ridgeway, Jayde Riviere and Dani Wolfe.
Potent Corner Attack Pushes U-M Past No. 19 Rutgers on the Road
» No. 8 Michigan used three corner goals en route to a 4-1 road win at No. 19 Rutgers; it was U-M's first Big Ten win of the season. » Abby Tamer, Kate McLaughlin, Lora Clarke and Claire Taylor all scored; Tamer leads U-M with seven goals, while Taylor notched the first of her career.
Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27
• Today's announced attendance of 110,225 marks the 304th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000. • U-M holds a 10-1 all-time series record against Maryland following today's victory, including a 7-1 mark since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014. • The Wolverines...
Brown, Miller Team up for Doubles Title at Ranked Spotlight
CARY, N.C. -- The doubles pair of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller went 3-0 to win the E-F Doubles Flight as the University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up action at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25). The tournament was held at NC State's Isenhour Tennis Center and the Cary Tennis Park.
Michigan Secures First Big Ten Win of Season at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. -- The University of Michigan men's soccer team earned a 3-1 victory over Northwestern on Friday evening (Sept. 23) to capture its first Big Ten Conference win of the 2022 season at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. U-M netted two goals in the first half and tacked on...
Michigan Opens Up Conference Play With Dominant Sweep of Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Led by Jacque Boney's 14 kills, the University of Michigan volleyball team cruised to a sweep over Rutgers (25-15, 25-17, 25-11) on Friday (Sept. 23) at Jersey Mike's Arena to open Big Ten Conference play. With the win, the Wolverines are now 10-0 all-time against the Scarlet Knights.
Thomson Leads Trio of Top-25 Wolverines as U-M Finishes Fifth at Macdonald Cup
» With a final round 354 team tally, Michigan jumped a position to fifth place at the Macdonald Cup with a 1,069 team total at the Yale Golf Course. » With a final-round 68 (-2), Hunter Thomson made it back-to-back top-10 finishes to start the season as he tied for eighth at 209 (71-70-68, -1) -- his seventh career sub-par 54-hole total.
Kim Among Top 10, Leads U-M to Sixth After First Day of Macdonald Cup
» With team tallies of 355 and 360, Michigan sits sixth with a 715 total after the first day of the Macdonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course. » Jude Kim fired a career-low-tying 67 (-3) in the first round, following with a 71 (+1) to pace the Wolverines on day one with a 138 (-2) total and placing him tied for sixth.
Wolverines Doomed by OT Penalty Corner in Loss at No. 3 Maryland
» No. 8 Michigan dropped a 1-0 overtime contest at No. 3 Maryland. » Maryland scored the game-winner on a penalty corner rebound at 63:39 with U-M shorthanded after a late 10-minute yellow card in regulation. » Maryland outshot the Wolverines 14-6 and outcornered them 8-0; goalkeeper Anna...
Men’s Tennis Opens Season at Battle in the Bay
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 22-25 San Francisco, Calif. Nino Ehrenschneider and Will Cooksey opened the University of Michigan men's tennis fall season at the Battle in the Bay Classic on Thursday (Sept. 22) in San Francisco, Calif. Both won their opening singles matches with Cooksey posting 7-5, 6-3 wins over Max McKennon...
