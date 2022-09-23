Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Easton hosts 2022 First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival (PHOTOS)
Area high school marching bands converged Saturday night on Easton’s Cottingham Stadium for the 48th year of the First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival. The Easton Area High School Instrumental Music Association hosts the friendly competition to showcase the talent and skills of participating marching bands. The...
Emmaus football uses 21-0 2nd quarter to bury Bethlehem Catholic
FULL STORY: Darville, Emmaus swarm Bethlehem Catholic and remain unbeaten. Emmaus High School’s football team used 28 straight points to bury Bethlehem Catholic on Friday night. The top-ranked Green Hornets defeated the No. 8 Golden Hawks 42-12 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division contest at Bethlehem Area School...
Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds
Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
papreplive.com
Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Hall homers again, Lehigh Valley officially eliminated from playoff contention
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley has officially been eliminated from the playoffs after a 4-1 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Friday night. The IronPigs fell into an early hole, a two-run deficit after two innings of play. The RailRiders would tack on two more runs in the top half of the fifth. Bottom of the frame the IronPigs would get on the board.
7 thoughts on Lehigh’s wrestling schedule
Lehigh’s 2022-23 wrestling schedule is out, and it’s a very intriguing slate indeed – not a typical one by any means. Here’s seven of our thoughts on the Mountain Hawks’ slate.
Sophomore standouts lead Phillipsburg football to dominant win over Hillsborough
“Jett Genovese’s pass is complete to Matthew Scerbo Jr.”. If you plan attending any of the Phillipsburg High School football team’s games over the next two and a half years, get used to hearing that sentence. The two sophomores helped the Stateliners take their passing game to a...
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5
Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mayor says he remains committed to keeping fishermen in Phillipsburg, despite pushback about Riverside lot
EASTON, Pa. - Some are worried paying for parking could deter future fishing events from happening in Phillipsburg. The town-owned lot on Riverside Way has continued to stir controversy since kiosks were added a few months ago. It's a way the town is making money, since before, many people were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning fire in Northampton
EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Comments / 0