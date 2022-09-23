ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds

Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
EASTON, PA
papreplive.com

Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Hall homers again, Lehigh Valley officially eliminated from playoff contention

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley has officially been eliminated from the playoffs after a 4-1 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Friday night. The IronPigs fell into an early hole, a two-run deficit after two innings of play. The RailRiders would tack on two more runs in the top half of the fifth. Bottom of the frame the IronPigs would get on the board.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel's 'Allentown' at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin' here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
#Parkland#Epc#The Red Rovers
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5

Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Early morning fire in Northampton

EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke's physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA

