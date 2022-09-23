Rex Ryan says he'd prefer to game-plan against Patrick Mahomes over Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive game-plan for.

Ryan offered his take.

“I really think probably Patrick Mahomes, which is a ridiculous statement because he’s amazing,” Ryan said. “But Josh Allen, to me, I see the difference in the red zone. Josh Allen almost appears to be unstoppable in the red zone. He can run through it like a halfback and the power of a fullback, he’s got a bazooka for an arm. Both of these kids do. “Kansas City’s always about the shovel pass and all that type of stuff. You don’t see Mahomes with that threat of running through linebackers that you do with Josh Allen, and I think that kind of separates them in the red zone.”

As Ryan says, it’s a matter of picking your poison. The former coach is correct, though, when he points out that you’re unlikely to see Mahomes do anything quite like this.

Mahomes has the hardware to his name, having won a Super Bowl. Allen is not there yet, but the Bills are early favorites to win the title this season.