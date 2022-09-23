Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Hurricane Ian could be ‘something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime,’ Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian intensified Monday as it barreled toward Florida, threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane. Its impact may be felt in Florida as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions possible on Wednesday. As of mid-morning Monday, Ian was about 90 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman, hurling 75-mph winds as it churns northwest, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor has compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent. Tudor Dixon’s remarks at two events Friday immediately drew criticism from Democrats who said she was making light of a serious and dangerous crime. At one event Dixon said, “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage.” Two men were convicted last month of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic-related restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors said they were part of a group who planned to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge.
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is weighing two lawsuits against a new state law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. Attorneys argued over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed during a hearing before a judge on Friday. The first lawsuit probes the constitutionality of requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a regular ballot. Lawyers defending that portion of the law asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The other lawsuit centers on new rules for absentee voter applications and voter registration. The plaintiffs want the judge to put that portion of the law on hold.
