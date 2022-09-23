ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
The Independent

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately ten minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-second call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
Washington State
The Independent

iPhone 14 will be made in India, Apple announces

The new iPhone 14 will be made in China, Apple has said.Apple is just the latest manufacturer to move away from Chinese manufacturing, which has become more difficult in recent years amid trade wars and pandemic lockdowns. Those problems have led to supply problems with many in-demand products, including iPhones.“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement. Apple unveiled its latest line-up of iPhones earlier this month. They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same...
