Yardbarker
Packers make Sammy Watkins injury decision that will disappoint Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve, per Dov Kleiman. One of Green Bay’s biggest 2022 concerns is their receiving core. They have plenty of options, but little experience. Watkins was one of the more trusted options at the position for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
NFL scraps Pro Bowl, adds Pro Bowl Games
A week-long competition, not including the annual all-star game, as it’s known, is replacing the Pro Bowl. A multi-year review
FOX Sports
Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) have a chance to score a big early-season win over a contender when Matt LaFleur’s team travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Could this be another NFC title game preview?. Here’s how the staff at...
Packers LT David Bakhtiari active for just second time since injury
For the first time in 2022 and just the second time since initially suffering his devastating knee injury at the end of the 2020 season, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is active and available to play for Matt LaFleur’s team on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
