Green Bay, WI

FOX Sports

Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
TAMPA, FL
