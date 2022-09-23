ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian first lady says new Russian troop mobilization a ‘bad sign’ for world

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska has said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to mobilize troops amid the ongoing conflict is a “bad sign” for the world. “We can’t say that we get used to this war, but we are getting used to the illogical actions of the Russian Federation,” Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told ABC News’s Amy Robach in an interview aired Monday.
The internal forces pushing Putin's escalation in the war with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to greatly escalate his war on Ukraine — his announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization of reserves, four sham referendums in partly occupied Ukrainian territories and a veiled nuclear threat — reflects his desperation to reverse the advances Ukraine has made in recent weeks. That desperation is likely a result of internal pressure.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in four occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow. In cities across Russia, police arrested hundreds of people who tried to protest a mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country’s troops in Ukraine. Other Russians reported for duty, while the foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly his country had “no choice” but to take military action against its neighbor. Ukraine’s presidential office said the latest Russian shelling killed at least three people and wounded 19. Oleksandr Starukh, the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, one of the regions where Moscow-installed officials organized referendums on joining Russia, said a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the regional capital, killing one person and injuring seven others. Ukraine and its Western allies say the referendums underway in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions have no legal force. They alleged the votes were an illegitimate attempt by Moscow to seize Ukrainian territory stretching from the Russian border to the Crimean Peninsula.
Iran warns the West over protests as international backlash grows

Iran has accused Western leaders of attempting to “violate its sovereignty” after comments supporting protesters angry over the death of a young woman after being detained by the country's morality police. “In the recent riots, the political leaders of America and Europe, their media, exploited a tragic incident...
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

MOSCOW — (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was...
Videos show moment American veterans reunite with family after they are released by Russia

Videos show the moment two American veterans touched down on U.S. soil and were reunited with their families after being held hostage for three months by Russian forces. The footage was captured at a Birmingham, Alabama, airport and shows Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were released Wednesday, hugging loved ones waiting at the bottom of an escalator.
