Read full article on original website
Related
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Parents Of Siblings, What Are The Funniest, Most Outrageous Things You've Heard Your Kids Say To Each Other?
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
Comments / 0