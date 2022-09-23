Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
thisisraleigh.com
Where to see the Fall colors in Raleigh (and close by)
I was driving to Zumba the other day and turned down a residential street and saw a row of blazing oranges on the trees. Only two days ago they were green. It was the first week of September and I almost pulled over the car to have a talk to the trees.
cbs17
Coming soon: Warby Parker, Faherty & more added to Fenton lineup in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The first phase of Fenton, a mixed-use district on the rise in Cary, continues to expand with announcements of retailers, restaurants and more entertainment. On Monday, the owners and developers of Fenton, Columbia Development and Hines, announced four new additions for Cary shoppers to expect...
24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Heading to Chapel Hill and don't know where to start? Here's what we recommend for a day trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another good option. It exploded onto the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Wake Forest detached house sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 1400 block of Colonial Club Road in Wake Forest has new owners. The 4,437-square-foot property was sold on Sep. 7, 2022 for $1,157,000, or $261 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
enloenews.org
One-on-one with Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht on the Future of the Town
The Research Triangle Park metro area is constantly advancing with massive residential, workplace, and commercial developments like never before. For example, the information technology industry has seen massive growth within Wake County with corporations such as Apple, Google, Fuji, and Nike moving into the area. Similarly, shopping and recreation is expanding rapidly as well, with marketplaces such as Parkwest, Parkside, White Oak, Brier Creek, and Beaver Creek emerging as major commercial developments. In Akshat’s discussion with Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht, he learned about the perspective and role the town of Cary has in the ever-growing Research Triangle Park.
Thousands flock to Raleigh for Farm Aid 2022, focus on climate change impacting farmers
Some local farmers say a big part of making farming more sustainable is getting the younger generation involved.
cbs17
Chapel Hill considering changes to Franklin Street – town seeks feedback in survey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the most well-known street in North Carolina. Franklin Street is certainly the best-known street in Chapel Hill and in the world of basketball. During key wins by UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team, the street is flooded with Tar Heel fans. But,...
chapelboro.com
Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October
Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
alamancenews.com
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC
Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
wfmynews2.com
Toyota investing $1 million into North Carolina A&T, Randolph County nonprofit
Toyota announce a $1 million investment for workforce education in the Triad. That money is getting split between North Carolina A&T and Communities Schools.
WXII 12
North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
chapelboro.com
Wolfspeed Rezoning Request Approved in Chatham
Town commissioners unanimously approved a request from chip manufacturer Wolfspeed’s development arm, G5 Investments, to rezone 82 acres of land adjacent to the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing site as heavy industrial. The acreage in question came from land recently acquired from private property owners, who sold their land to help...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
