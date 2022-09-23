Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
New Mexico and Colorado State Play to 1-1 Draw
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to four games with its third straight tie, playing to a 1-1 draw with Colorado State on Sunday afternoon at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos (2-2-5, 0-0-2 MW) and Rams (4-3-3, 1-0-1 MW) traded second half goals to each remain unbeaten in Mountain West play.
golobos.com
Women’s Soccer Returns Home Sunday to Host Colorado State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team returns home Sunday afternoon to host Colorado State in its Mountain West home opener. The Lobos and Rams will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
golobos.com
LSU Shuts down UNM 38-0
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU was able to hold UNM’s offense at bay, and the Tigers were able to move the ball as LSU picked up a 38-0 win over New Mexico in Baton Rouge. The Tigers moved to 3-1 on the year and New Mexico fell to 2-2. UNM has a short week to get ready for UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday night in a game on CBS Sports Network.
golobos.com
Lobos Finish Second at Tucker Intercollegiate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team earned a runner-up finish at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate as play concluded Saturday at the UNM Championship Course. The Lobos, who entered the final round in second place, stayed in that position with a 4-over third round on their home course to finish at 8-under.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golobos.com
Andrea Howard Hired as Volunteer Assistant Coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— She may have hung up her cleats, but Andrea Howard’s time as a Lobo isn’t over. UNM head softball coach Nicole Dickson has announced the hiring of Howard as a volunteer assistant coach, with Howard assisting with the outfield and hitting. “I didn’t get enough...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
Families explore Albuquerque through scavenger hunt
If you missed this event, have no fear! Another one is on the way.
golobos.com
Men's Tennis Hosts USTA M15s at McKinnon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Qualifying rounds for the USTA Pro Circuit M15 will take place Monday and Tuesday at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium as UNM and the City of Albuquerque host the event which will feature five Lobos in the qualifying rounds. The tournament features 32 players in the two round qualifying draws. The eight survivors will move into the main draw with 24 other players. There will also be a doubles bracket that will not hit the courts until Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
The 10 Best Places in the U.S. to Travel on a Budget
You don't have to spend a lot to have a great time on your next trip. Americans are spending more on travel due to increased demand from the pandemic, but you don't have to bust your budget to enjoy a vacation. San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque are just a...
Daily Lobo
Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents
One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
KRQE News 13
Darius McCrary is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor and singer Darius McCrary is in Albuquerque to help a family friend. McCrary is in the Duke City to help Teresa Tapia kick off the grand opening of Tapiaville. It’s a training facility that Teresa hopes to use to keep the memory of her late world champion boxer husband Johnny Tapia alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
This commentary was originally published on April 20, 2022, in Source New Mexico. Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s […] The post Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque records 100th homicide this year, after fatal stabbing
Albuquerque is on pace to break a record for homicides in a calendar year - a mark that was set last year. On Sunday, a fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque marked the 100th homicide in 2022. There were 116 homicides in Albuquerque, in 2021. The incident occurred near the area...
Lead I-25 on-ramp reopens after repaving project
Drivers may be happy to hear the Lead I-25 on-ramp has reopened.
KRQE News 13
Clarks Pet Emporium presents check to local organization
This local business is celebrating 50-years. For the past five decades, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been providing Albuquerque pet owners with all of their needs. To celebrate that are giving back to the community. Clark’s along with their customers have raised $4081.00 for Safe Space New Mexico. Safe Space...
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
Comments / 0