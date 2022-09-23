ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Qualifying rounds for the USTA Pro Circuit M15 will take place Monday and Tuesday at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium as UNM and the City of Albuquerque host the event which will feature five Lobos in the qualifying rounds. The tournament features 32 players in the two round qualifying draws. The eight survivors will move into the main draw with 24 other players. There will also be a doubles bracket that will not hit the courts until Wednesday.

