Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m. Last meeting: Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19 (Sept. 25, 2021 in Tazewell) Riverheads has won six straight Class 1 state championships, but the Gladiators are coming off a 35-21 loss to Class 3 power Lord Botetourt. Two weeks ago, Riverheads tied Phoebus for the state record at 52 consecutive wins…The Gladiators rushed for 478 yards in this game last year. First-year head coach Ray Norcross relies on college prospect Cayden Cook-Cash at running back and linebacker. Norcross previously served as defensive coordinator under longtime head coach Robert Casto….Tazewell hopes to get starting quarterback Carter Creasy back in the lineup today following an injury. The Bulldogs (2-2) rely on Cassius Harris (seven touchdowns) in a variety of roles on offense. Tazewell averages 24 points, with losses to Graham and Colonial Heights….The Gladiators will have extra motivation after their headline-grabbing loss.

TAZEWELL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO