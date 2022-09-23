ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Chambers rep says TV star sent messages to Armie Hammer rape accuser 'to determine the veracity of those allegations'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

A rep for Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has spoken out after one of the actor's accusers was critical of Chambers' remarks about being in a 'really great place' with the embattled actor.

Chambers, 40, spoke with E! News Wednesday about her relationship with the actor, who she filed for divorce from in July of 2020. Chambers said that Hammer has been 'focused on his healing' and she has been supportive of him.

Effie, a woman who accused Hammer of rape, which he denied, took to Instagram Stories with screen grabs of messages she said Chambers sent her, allegedly supporting her going public with her allegations against Hammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JasM_0i6rIo0l00
The latest: A rep for Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, has spoken out after one of the actor's accusers was critical of Chambers' remarks about being in a 'really great place' with the embattled actor, 36. Pictured in LA in 2020

A rep for Chambers explained to People the rationale the TV personality - who is mother to daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five with the actor - had in sending Effie messages.

'Given the extent and nature of allegations that were made, Elizabeth sought to determine the veracity of those allegations,' the rep said. 'She was very sensitive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remains her priority.'

In one of the messages Chambers purportedly sent Effie, she encouraged her to remain 'focused' in 'getting the stories on record' and 'not just the internet.'

In another alleged exchange, after Chambers questioned Effie whether she had hired an attorney, Effie responded that she was 'feeling a tad bit suicidal' and didn't have time to chat. Chambers responded to her, 'I really need custody of my precious children,' pressing her to file a declaration of her experience with Hammer with the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQ3VX_0i6rIo0l00
Chambers and Hammer were snapped at the Parisian premiere of his film Call Me By Your Name in 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8IDF_0i6rIo0l00
Chambers and Hammer were seen at the Oscars in 2018 

Chambers purportedly said, 'I don't want to pressure you, but your insight is much more in depth than the others we have,' adding that she would keep things under wraps.

Effie said in her recent Instagram Stories post, 'Just some things to keep in mind before anyone else keeps wishing rapists "healing."'

Effie initially took to the social media site to make the allegations against Hammer over a 2017 incident, and eventually appeared alongside famed lawyer Gloria Allred to state her allegations in a news conference in which she said Hammer 'mentally, emotionally and sexually' abuse her.

In the interview with E!, Chambers opened up about her co-parenting arrangement with Hammer, known for films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Lone Ranger.

'We're committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a nonromantic way for our kids,' she said. 'Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtkHd_0i6rIo0l00
Effie shared excerpts of text messages she allegedly exchanged with Chambers over Hammer's actions

She said of Hammer: 'There's the oxygen mask theory: You can't really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There's a reason on the plane they say, 'Secure your own mask before helping others.

'He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids'] masks are on, so right now it's really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them.'

Chambers said she was willing to 'support that process' in an effort to help Hammer be 'the best father' and 'the best person he can be.'

Chambers added that, 'Time does heal, but time alone doesn't heal,' as 'You need to work through it.'

She continued: 'People are flawed. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me the whole time it has been about, "These are my boundaries. If you can meet them, then we can take the next step." That's with everyone in my life, but also with myself.'

Chambers told the outlet that she feels herself to be a feminist and remains 'in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing.'

She noted, 'I'm not being here, like, "My life is amazing," because it's been hell for a long time.'

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
LOS ANGELES, CA
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Veracity
CELEBRITIES
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC SAFETY
