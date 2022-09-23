ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Police seek mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021.

On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, weighs 125 pounds.

Davenport Police posted this wanted poster Thursday on Facebook.

She is wanted on charges of child endangerment by death, child endangerment with bodily injury, and child endangerment, the poster says. “If you have information concerning the whereabouts of this individual, please call 9-1-1,” the poster says.

An earlier arrest

Tyler Akright, 25, faces felony charges of child endangerment, death, and child endangerment – bodily injury; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say.

Tyler Akright (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

The incident in August 2021

On Aug. 7, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the area of West 13th and Washington streets in reference to a toddler (31 months old) wandering alone in the alley at 2:22 a.m., arrest affidavits say. The back door to the residence where the child belonged was open.

According to affidavits, attempts to contact the residents were unsuccessful, so entry was made. Officers saw a handgun and large amount of cash in plain view. Akright and a co-defendant were on the second floor.

A consent search of the residence was conducted, according to affidavits. Officers found almost 800 grams of marijuana, 75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2.4 grams of cocaine. During a search of a cell phone seized from the incident, police found a message stating Akright was in the process of obtaining 30 mg of “percs” (known to be mixed/cut with Fentanyl).

“Percs” refers to Percocet, a strong opioid used to treat pain after surgery or an injury.

There were also conversations between Akright and the co-defendant about consuming and selling controlled substances at the residence, according to affidavits.

The incident in October 2021

Affidavits say that on Oct. 11, 2021, police again were called to the residence on the 1300 block of West 13th Street in reference to a child not breathing. Akright and the other person “did knowingly use and sell controlled substances at/from their residence, which would create substantial risk to the well-being and physical safety of the victim, who was their 22-month-old son. As a result of this risk, the victim was pronounced deceased.”

The cause of death, affidavits say, was later discovered as an acute drug – Fentanyl – intoxication. Akright and the co-defendant “stated they were with the decedent and his brother for the entire day leading up to the death, and no one else was with them or at their residence.”

Drug tests were completed on the decedent and his 33-month-old brother, affidavits say. Both tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and THC, affidavits say.

Child endangerment – death is a Class B felony that carries a sentence of no more than 25 years.

Akright, who was arrested Friday on a warrant, is being held without bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for arraignment Oct. 10 in Scott County Court.

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a strong opioid used as a pain medication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.

