Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

High School Football Week 5 Recap: Capital City steamrolls ahead, Boonville falters without Troost

With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker

Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Topeka, KS
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City

The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College women's golf stays unbeaten with win in MVC Big Muddy Shootout

No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout in Marshall, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year. Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second-place Central Methodist.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Three-day concert excursion covers life, legacy of 'Blind' Boone

In the summer of 2021, Jolie Rocke decided she wanted to help the John William (“Blind”) Boone Heritage Foundation keep Boone’s home on Fourth Street open to the public. Rocke’s great-grandfather worked in the house around 1910, and that personal connection, on top of her appreciation for Boone’s music, prompted her to organize the three-day Blind Boone Symposium this week.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU

“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU announces new inductees for hall of fame

MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's heartbreaker at Auburn

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the seventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap one of the wildest endings in recent Missouri football history as Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball into the...
AUBURN, AL
Columbia Missourian

Lack of wealth wealth just might be intertwined with violence in Columbia

I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city. Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri scheduled for morning kickoff at Florida

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri’s away showdown with Florida on Oct. 8 will kick off at 11 a.m., marking the Tigers’ fourth morning start time of the season. Missouri travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since its 41-17 loss during the 2020 season. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Columbia Missourian

Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag

Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City Council raises concerns with MoDOT I-70 plans

Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection. The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

