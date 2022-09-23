Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
High School Football Week 5 Recap: Capital City steamrolls ahead, Boonville falters without Troost
With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
Columbia Missourian
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker
Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
Columbia Missourian
Three Columbia College athletes receive conference player of the week awards
For the second week in a row, a trio of Columbia College athletes across two sports were named American Midwest Conference Players of the Week. Volleyball once again had two players receive the award, while women’s golf also received an honor. Sude Gundogan was named AMC Attacker of the...
Columbia Missourian
Rajoy saves Columbia men’s soccer against Grand View
Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer against Grand View on Tuesday. The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View.
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
Columbia Missourian
Old barnwood becomes new furniture at Green Meadow Barn Co. in Fulton
Carolyn Linton’s first piece of furniture was built when she was fresh out of college. She wanted a cabinet cupboard made for the family television that wouldn’t be focused entirely on the TV.
Columbia Missourian
A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City
The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
Columbia Missourian
Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's golf stays unbeaten with win in MVC Big Muddy Shootout
No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout in Marshall, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year. Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second-place Central Methodist.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman takes down Tolton in high-scoring thriller
Rock Bridge volleyball beat Kirksville 3-0 on Monday at home, improving to 15-1. The Bruins next host Helias on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Three-day concert excursion covers life, legacy of 'Blind' Boone
In the summer of 2021, Jolie Rocke decided she wanted to help the John William (“Blind”) Boone Heritage Foundation keep Boone’s home on Fourth Street open to the public. Rocke’s great-grandfather worked in the house around 1910, and that personal connection, on top of her appreciation for Boone’s music, prompted her to organize the three-day Blind Boone Symposium this week.
Columbia Missourian
'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU
“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
Columbia Missourian
MU announces new inductees for hall of fame
MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's heartbreaker at Auburn
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the seventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap one of the wildest endings in recent Missouri football history as Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball into the...
Columbia Missourian
Utility rate increases likely will be the next cost of living punch in the gut
The cost of living is on everyone’s mind, with the prices for groceries, car repairs, etc., rising. Even other life essentials that seem to be remaining pretty stable for now, are building up pressure in the background and could unleash further cost of living increases to the likes of me and you, dear reader.
Columbia Missourian
Lack of wealth wealth just might be intertwined with violence in Columbia
I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city. Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri scheduled for morning kickoff at Florida
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri’s away showdown with Florida on Oct. 8 will kick off at 11 a.m., marking the Tigers’ fourth morning start time of the season. Missouri travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since its 41-17 loss during the 2020 season. The...
Columbia Missourian
Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag
Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.
Columbia Missourian
City Council raises concerns with MoDOT I-70 plans
Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection. The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19...
