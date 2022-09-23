Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Cowboys Worried About LB Micah Parsons Illness? Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'Best Player in the NFL'
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is battling illness, has the most sacks in his first 18 career games in NFL history (17).
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Has Telling Comment On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season. Cooper Rush, the Dallas quarterback starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, shared his thoughts on having Gallup back in action on Friday.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum
Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Donovan McNabb takes a shot at Carson Wentz
Add former Eagles and Washington quarterback Donovan McNabb to the list of those taking a shot at current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. McNabb, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, led the franchise to multiple NFC East titles and a trip to the Super Bowl before he was traded to Washington in 2011.
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, a 'football savant,' used Allen Iverson for offensive inspiration
The impressive production of the Dolphins' passing offense through two games has shone a spotlight on Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his unorthodox coaching methods. Former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, whom McDaniel coached during the 2014 season in Cleveland, recalled on "The Rich Eisen Show" that McDaniel would turn to none other than basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for inspiration.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
