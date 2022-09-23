Read full article on original website
Fabolous Enlists Dave East on New Single ‘Bach To Bach’: Watch
Fabolous has returned once again with another new single called ‘Bach to Bach’, this time partnering with Dave East. The two New Yorkers go back and forth over the smooth instrumental and ride through their city in the Maybach for the music video. Good friend Meek Mill also makes a cameo in the clip — watch it below.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
hotnewhiphop.com
LL Cool J Goes In On DJ Akademiks For Calling Rap Pioneers "Dusty"
DJ Akademiks is no stranger to ruffling feathers. His hot takes on artists and the industry at large turned him into one of hip-hop's most controversial figures. Some people love and just as many hate him but his opinions continue to carry weight on the Internet. DJ Akademiks attends 2018...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Details Having Bounty On His Head
Tony Yayo recently opened up about having a bounty on his head in the midst of 50 Cent's feuds. The rapper appeared on Vlad TV recently where he discussed the surge in deaths among rappers in places like L.A. before relating it to the dangers he faced during his career.
Lil Mama Lashes Out at Charlamagne tha God, Still Upset That She was Ridiculed In Resurfaced Interview
The adage “time heals all wounds” apparently doesn’t apply to rapper, singer, actress, and television personality, Lil Mama. Lil Mama took to social media to her past reignite past beef with The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God. The “Lip Gloss” rapper did so by leaving a comment on an Instagram post that featured dialogue from Bronx rapper Fat Joe, when he appeared on Charlamagne’s Hell of a Week talk show on Comedy Central.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trina Makes Her Wrestling Debut On "AEW Rampage"
Katrina Laverne Taylor, known professionally as Trina, has been in the rap industry for decades. Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 47-year-old is known for her vulgar lyrics and unwavering confidence. While her leading talent is rapping, Trina has appeared in a couple of movies and reality television shows, but recently, she's taken on another hobby-- wrestling.
WWE・
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
HipHopDX.com
Positive K Reveals Lyor Cohen Almost Passed On Signing Redman To Def Jam
Exclusive – Positive K was once Def Jam Recordings’ secret weapon and, as he told HipHopDX in a recent interview, responsible for getting Redman his record deal. Widely recognized for his 1989 collaboration with MC Lyte “I’m Not Havin’ It” and the 1992 hit “I Got A Man,” Positive K also had an ear for finding top-tier talent.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Capri Unleashes On Akademiks For Calling Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty'
Kid Capri is one of the latest OGs to address Akademiks’ derogatory comments regarding Hip Hop pioneers and architects. On Friday (September 23), the veteran New York City DJ shared a photo of Akademiks to his page with the text: “AKADEMIKS IS A CLOWN FOR THIS.”. He wrote...
thesource.com
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, BIA, and G Herbo During Rolling Loud Headlining Performance
The Queen returned home to New York City on Friday night. Nicki Minaj was the headliner for Friday night at Rolling Loud New York. The Queen took the stage to bring an onslaught of classics and hits. During her time on stage, she performed “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Whole Lotta Money” with BIA, “The Way Life Goes” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Chi-Raq” with G Herbo.
