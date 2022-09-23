Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
KSLA
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish. The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population. ”The importance of the rabies, of course we live in northwest...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
westcentralsbest.com
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
KSLA
Fall conditions on the way this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid ArkLaTex weekend is ongoing but this might be the last couple of real humid days for the relatively near future. Highs today reached the mid-90s and yes, feels like temperatures did reach the triple-digits in some parts of the region. Hazy and smoky conditions were observed over Shreveport/Bossier City this afternoon, other than that, sunny skies dominated. Tonight, some clouds will appear, lows will drop to the low-70s and it will be humid.
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
westcentralsbest.com
SFD investigates fire that destroys historic downtown building
SHREVEPORT, La. – A fire Wednesday evening that destroyed a vacant, historic building in downtown Shreveport is under investigation, Fire Chief Clarence Reece said Thursday morning. “Anytime a building catches on fire after it's been standing for a while, it’s always going to be suspicious in nature. But again,...
KSLA
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
bizmagsb.com
YPI executive committee seeking applicants
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) is seeking applicants for its executive committee. YPI is a network of community leaders under the age of 40 who seek to enhance Northwest Louisiana for the attraction and retention of young professionals. YPI Executive Committee is the leadership...
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
Natchitoches Times
Dollar store combo build underway in Campti
Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
