SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid ArkLaTex weekend is ongoing but this might be the last couple of real humid days for the relatively near future. Highs today reached the mid-90s and yes, feels like temperatures did reach the triple-digits in some parts of the region. Hazy and smoky conditions were observed over Shreveport/Bossier City this afternoon, other than that, sunny skies dominated. Tonight, some clouds will appear, lows will drop to the low-70s and it will be humid.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO