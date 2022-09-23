SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO