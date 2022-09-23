Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Twitter reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields' brutal outing vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 to improve to 2-1 on the season. But it wasn’t an encouraging win, at least when it comes to the development of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields had a brutal showing against a 26th-ranked Texans secondary. He completed 8-of-17 passes for 106...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Ayo Dosunmu
Ayo Dosunmu was the surprise of the 2021 NBA Draft. Well, maybe he wasn't that much of a surprise to Chicago locals or University of Illinois fans. But nonetheless, NBA fans who were not familiar with Dosunmu got to know all about him in his first season with the Chicago Bulls.
ESPN
Source: Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari set for long-awaited return Sunday
Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari appears set for comeback No. 2. Nearly 20 months after he tore the ACL in his left knee and three surgeries later, Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Twitter Reacts: Right Now, Dan Campbell Is a Liability
Supporters of the Detroit Lions are very critical of Dan Campbell and his late-game decision-making.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Chicago Bulls Acquire Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
What a tumultuous NBA offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. In many respects, it’s hard to believe this team is still together. If you’re someone who writes hypothetical NBA trades for a living, rest assured, you committed the name Kevin Durant to your muscle memory to the extent that you began air-typing it in your sleep. Trust us.
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
Emma: Ugly victory for Bears reminds of their 'developmental stage'
Despite breakdowns in multiple facets Sunday, the Chicago Bears still found a path to victory in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Malik Beasley In Major Trade Scenario
It always feels wrong to celebrate failure. At the same time, in a rat race, one rat’s failure is another’s success. The NBA is no different. That’s the nature of competition. Suppose you work in an office. Perhaps your direct superior made a massive mistake. His or her job is in jeopardy.
NBA・
Miami Heat Land Zach LaVine In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Imagine if you could predict the future. What would you do with your newfound abilities? An NBA GM would probably have a few ideas. Would you make the world a better place? You could, in theory, stop wars before they started. Your ability to change the world would be unprecedented.
NBA・
New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
