Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu was the surprise of the 2021 NBA Draft. Well, maybe he wasn't that much of a surprise to Chicago locals or University of Illinois fans. But nonetheless, NBA fans who were not familiar with Dosunmu got to know all about him in his first season with the Chicago Bulls.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984

The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
