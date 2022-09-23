Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One suspect is being treated for a minor head injury after Monroe PD responded to a physical altercation inside the food court of Pecanland Mall Saturday evening. A fight occurred inside the mall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, with several juveniles and the crowd scattered, police...
Two suspects in custody after “shots fired” at Pecanland Mall
The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a "shots fired" call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
KNOE TV8
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe. Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. Bluford and Jones […]
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Manhunt underway for 2 male suspects, last seen crashing car in Calhoun
Authorities are asking if you see either of the suspects to call local law enforcement immediately.
KNOE TV8
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A call was received by the Monroe Police Department about an active shooter at Neville High School, according to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brett Vidrine. Vidrine said the active shooter call turned out to be a false alarm. Neville Junior High was also placed on lockdown...
KTBS
Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death
MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
Meth, guns, and more meth: Monroe duo arrested after anonymous tip; allegedly possessed nearly 20 firearms
Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
KNOE TV8
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen. According to police, the victim mentioned that the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the back of their head as the […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday
WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood invites the community to State of the Town Address
RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood will host the State of the Town Address at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center. The meeting will begin at 10 AM at 2710 Martin Luther King Drive in Richwood. The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the current state of the […]
KNOE TV8
Krewe of Janus kicks off 40-year Mardi Gras celebration with annual cocktail party
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus held its annual cocktail party at the Krewe of Janus Den on Louisville Ave. Saturday evening, announcing their King and Queen Janus XL and their Royal Court. Attendees cheered on the new dukes, duchesses and now Lee Sawyer and Suzette Sawyer, a...
Comments / 0