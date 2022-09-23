ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One suspect is being treated for a minor head injury after Monroe PD responded to a physical altercation inside the food court of Pecanland Mall Saturday evening. A fight occurred inside the mall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, with several juveniles and the crowd scattered, police...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe. Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased.  The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. Bluford and Jones […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
CALHOUN, LA
James Stephenson
KNOE TV8

Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A call was received by the Monroe Police Department about an active shooter at Neville High School, according to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brett Vidrine. Vidrine said the active shooter call turned out to be a false alarm. Neville Junior High was also placed on lockdown...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death

MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
MINDEN, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four

A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
STAMPS, AR
KNOE TV8

Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping

Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
EMERSON, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen. According to police, the victim mentioned that the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the back of their head as the […]
MONROE, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday

WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

