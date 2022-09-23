Read full article on original website
Related
KEDM
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency has pleaded guilty to misspending tens of millions of dollars meant for needy families. The charges are part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history. John Davis has agreed to testify against others in the case.
KEDM
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.
