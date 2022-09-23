Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
Massive Elk Herd Finds Home North of Hailey, Idaho
First, the animals are locals, so they won't pad the number of liberals living in Blaine County. Two people have recently told me about the herd (one almost had a collision). It's large. I haven't yet seen it because the animals gather near the road a short time before sunset, which is past my usual bedtime, and it's an hour to drive there from home.
kmvt
New signage on canyon rim trail designed to keep motorists off
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking on the canyon rim trail you may notice some new signage and barriers. This is in response to the City of Twin Falls receiving reports of motorized vehicles driving on the trail. The barriers, called bollards, will now be set up in the center of the trail, near crosswalks and entrances to it.
kmvt
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South Davis. Prior to law enforcements arrival at the scene, one of two vehicles involved with the situation transported a 22...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
kmvt
One person dies in vehicle collision
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. on US30 at milepost 198, west of Buhl. \A female driver, 22, of Hagerman, was travelling eastbound on US30 in a Oldsmobile Alero when she struck...
Arizona Man Struck and Killed Near Buhl
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car west of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, the 53-year-old man from Gilbert was struck by an Oldsmobile sedan as he was walking in the road at around 10 pm on U.S. Highway 30. The 23-year-old female driver from Hagerman was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. ISP is investigating.
KIVI-TV
Exploration of Lava Ridge Wind Project continues, geologist weighs in on environmental impact
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho has the potential to become the location of one of the most prominent renewable energy sources in the country. Now, the fate and future of the Lava Ridge wind project lies in the hands of the Bureau of Land Management. BLM tasked a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
kmvt
What’s next for the proposed Historic District in Twin Falls?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of citizens have been working to form a Residential Historic District in Twin Falls. In February of this year, a group of citizens, the Friends of the Avenues, approached the City of Twin Falls with the idea of the city helping to fund a local Historic District, called The Avenues. It includes about 300 residential homes.
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
Proof That Ernest Hemingway Was One Of The Coolest Idahoans Ever
Ernest Hemingway was an author known for some of his novels, short stories, and even a little poetry. Hemingway lived in Sun Valley for a little while but had several homes around the United States. I like to think of him as of of the coolest Idahoans ever. Hemingway was...
Ross Fork Fire Closure Area Reduced
SMILEY CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-The closure area surrounding the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth Recreation Area north of Ketchum has been reduced in size as containment nears 50 percent. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, on Saturday public lands to the east of State Highway 75 were opened up to the public as well as areas north of Cabin Creek including Pettit Lake. Access to Alturas Lake is still off limits. All areas, including trails and roads, within the new closure area are closed to the public. The Forest Service warned visitors to stay away from areas that have burned because they pose a serious threat.
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
kmvt
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0