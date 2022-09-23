ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

Football Dismantled in 38-14 Homecoming Loss to Yale

This story has been updated. Cornell was blown out, 38-14, in its Ivy opener against Yale on Saturday. The Red (1-1, 0-1 Ivy) could not keep up with the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 Ivy) on either side of the ball. Cornell struggled to move the chains on offense and had no answers to Yale on defense.
cuse.com

'Cuse Cracks Top-25

For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
wtvbam.com

UC defeats Homer 20-14 in Big 8 showdown for first

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers now control their own destiny in the Big 8 Conference as they rallied for a 20-14 victory over the Homer Trojans before a packed house at Alumni Field on Friday night. Homer scored the only touchdown of the first half...
Sports
Football
College Sports
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Outing Club Races in 39th Adirondack Canoe Classic

When Emile Bensedrine ’23 ran out of water on the first day of a 90-mile marathon canoeing race, there wasn’t much he could do. His only option was to persevere through the grueling motions of maneuvering a four-person canoe across the Adirondack Park in hopes to complete their daily mileage and arrive at the campsite –- all to wake up and do it again for the next two days.
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
WNBF News Radio 1290

Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween

With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
wxxinews.org

Nine women inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame

Nine more women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The women joined an elite group of more than 300 women who are recognized for their contributions to society. The induction weekend began with fireworks and concluded on Saturday with ceremonies that included a keynote...
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY

