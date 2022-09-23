Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
Football Dismantled in 38-14 Homecoming Loss to Yale
This story has been updated. Cornell was blown out, 38-14, in its Ivy opener against Yale on Saturday. The Red (1-1, 0-1 Ivy) could not keep up with the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 Ivy) on either side of the ball. Cornell struggled to move the chains on offense and had no answers to Yale on defense.
cuse.com
'Cuse Cracks Top-25
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
wtvbam.com
UC defeats Homer 20-14 in Big 8 showdown for first
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers now control their own destiny in the Big 8 Conference as they rallied for a 20-14 victory over the Homer Trojans before a packed house at Alumni Field on Friday night. Homer scored the only touchdown of the first half...
NewsChannel 36
HS football roundup: Bishop Grimes QB plays like ‘true leader,’ finishes with 4 total TDs
Bishop Grimes senior quarterback Bruno Kinsey was responsible for nearly all of his team’s scoring against 8-man football rival Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon. His four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, propelled the Cobras to their first victory of the season, defeating the Vikings 28-20.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Runs Away With Win in Offensive Shootout with SVEC
The Walton Warriors' offense is lethal as they earn a 60-32 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The Warriors are now averaging 57 points-per-game through three wins.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Outing Club Races in 39th Adirondack Canoe Classic
When Emile Bensedrine ’23 ran out of water on the first day of a 90-mile marathon canoeing race, there wasn’t much he could do. His only option was to persevere through the grueling motions of maneuvering a four-person canoe across the Adirondack Park in hopes to complete their daily mileage and arrive at the campsite –- all to wake up and do it again for the next two days.
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween
With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
wxxinews.org
Nine women inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame
Nine more women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The women joined an elite group of more than 300 women who are recognized for their contributions to society. The induction weekend began with fireworks and concluded on Saturday with ceremonies that included a keynote...
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
