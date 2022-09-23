Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Kona Identified By Police
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway on September 2 have been identified as those of a missing Kona man. UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 23) Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found earlier this month on...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Release Weekly Outstanding Warrants List
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 23, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
KITV.com
Skeletal remains identified as belonging to Big Island man missing since August 2021
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Skeletal remains found off the Kuakini Highway on the Big Island have been identified as those of an elderly Kona man, reported missing more than a year ago. The remains were found on Sept. 2, 2022 in an undeveloped lot off of the Kuakini Highway in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Indiana woman faces life-threatening injuries after crash on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman from North Vernon, Indiana is fighting for her life after she was hit while standing on a Maui road Saturday night. According to Maui police, the woman was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima heading southbound hit her.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona
Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
KITV.com
2 arrested for drive-by paintball shootings in Kailua-Kona, Big Island police say
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island men were arrested for alleged drive-by paintball shootings in the Kailua-Kona area. Hawaii Island Police with Kona Patrol responded after receiving a call about the men driving around in a dark colored pickup, shooting paintballs at random people along Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
mauinow.com
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
Water main break prompts road closure in Makakilo
A water main break in Makakilo is prompting the street to fully close down.
bigislandvideonews.com
Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
NBC New York
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"
A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Farrington Highway westbound lanes to be fully closed in Maili
Farrington Highway westbound lanes starting at Maipalaoa bridge in Maili will be fully closed due to the installation of new drain lines and relocating overhead lines.
