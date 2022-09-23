Read full article on original website
Oklahoma AG John O’Connor responds to accusations from Glossip’s attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement, hours after attorneys for Richard Glossip accused the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is mishandling evidence in the case. You can read his full statement below. “If there were evidence that revealed Glossip’s innocence,...
News On 6
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
Family Of Fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy Speaks Out
A benefit run honors fallen Oklahoma County Deputy SGT. Bobby Swartz and injured Deputy Mark Johns. The two were ambushed last month while serving an eviction note. On Saturday, hundreds of people, mostly bikers, showed up to set out on a ride of love and support. Austin Swartz, Sgt. Swartz’s son, said the benefit was humbling.
News On 6
Stabbing Sends One To Hospital In Oklahoma City
One person is recovering from a stabbing. Police say it happened Saturday at a club near Southwest 59th and Western. Investigators said the victim was transported by private vehicle. No word on their connection and so far there are no arrests.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Man accused of attacking OKCPD officer shot, now in local hospital
An Oklahoma City Police officer shot a suspect in an earlier stabbing after charging the officer with a knife, police say. The post Man accused of attacking OKCPD officer shot, now in local hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
okcfox.com
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber
A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
News On 6
Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash
Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
okcfox.com
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
News On 6
Poll: Oklahoma County District Attorney Race A Statistical Tie
The race for district attorney is heating up, a News 9 SoonerPoll puts both candidates within the margin of error. “I still feel like it is worth talking about the two points that spread the two candidates a part. The poll was weighted by age, sex and political party,” said Bill Shapard, the CEO of SoonerPoll.
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
KOCO
Police release new details after Oklahoma City officer shoots knife-wielding suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details after a police officer shot a suspect late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. Authorities said in a news release that a family member took the wounded victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News On 6
OCSO Arrest Alleged 'Dog-Napper,' Reunite Pet And Owner
Oklahoma County deputies arrested Tristen Aimes after they said he stole someone else's dog. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Aimes showed up to a local veterinarian to get the dog checked for vaccines, when they said staff noticed a microchip, indicating Aimes was not the owner. Aimes then ran off with the dog.
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
Bethany PD: Homeowner had ‘ongoing feud’ with alleged car burglar shot overnight
Jeffery Mitchell has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill after shooting a man in the stomach in what police said was an ongoing feud between the two.
News On 6
