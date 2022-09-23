ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail

The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Stabbing Sends One To Hospital In Oklahoma City

One person is recovering from a stabbing. Police say it happened Saturday at a club near Southwest 59th and Western. Investigators said the victim was transported by private vehicle. No word on their connection and so far there are no arrests.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber

A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash

Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Poll: Oklahoma County District Attorney Race A Statistical Tie

The race for district attorney is heating up, a News 9 SoonerPoll puts both candidates within the margin of error. “I still feel like it is worth talking about the two points that spread the two candidates a part. The poll was weighted by age, sex and political party,” said Bill Shapard, the CEO of SoonerPoll.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police release new details after Oklahoma City officer shoots knife-wielding suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details after a police officer shot a suspect late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. Authorities said in a news release that a family member took the wounded victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCSO Arrest Alleged 'Dog-Napper,' Reunite Pet And Owner

Oklahoma County deputies arrested Tristen Aimes after they said he stole someone else's dog. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Aimes showed up to a local veterinarian to get the dog checked for vaccines, when they said staff noticed a microchip, indicating Aimes was not the owner. Aimes then ran off with the dog.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

