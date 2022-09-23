Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls
The WeinerMobile has been driving its buns off all summer and made a stop in Idaho Falls. The post Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Woman airlifted to PMC after being injured in ATV crash near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The woman reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot
A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
eastidahonews.com
Local man dies after rollover crash on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred 10 miles east along Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police reports show a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Killean Taylor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival
Starting at 11 am, North 3rd and East Lander Street was a home to a festival honoring the legacy and history of the Triangle neighborhood in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The post Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
Fiery Crash Kills Four on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people died in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation when a car collided with a potato truck. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, emergency crews responded a little after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road. The car had been headed east on Reservation Road when it crashed with the potatoes truck, all four adults inside the sedan died at the scene. The male driver of the truck was taken to a Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The For Hall Police Department along with Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash
The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash
Next of kin has been notified. The post Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters
About every Saturday, during the warmer weather, in the parking lot between Sportsman's Warehouse and the theater in Ammon you may see people selling puppies. The post Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Blackfoot restaurant and pub offers cajun seafood boil and unique rooms to dine in
BLACKFOOT — A local Blackfoot restaurant and pub that opened in March offers a wide variety of food, including delicious Mac-N-Cheese, country fried steak and a special blend of cajun seafood boil. 7EIGHTY5 is located at 310 North Meridian Street. The number 785 is a phone prefix for the...
eastidahonews.com
Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness
MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state
POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
eastidahonews.com
American Falls man gets probation for firing gun inside occupied home
AMERICAN FALLS — A man initially charged with four felonies received probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors. Originally, 35-year-old Scott Andrew Alvey was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited building and three counts of injury to a child. But after reaching a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of disturbing the peace, court records show.
eastidahonews.com
Man arraigned in court after allegedly throwing himself through car windshield
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor injury to property after reportedly throwing himself through a car windshield to stop a woman from leaving. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a disturbance on June 1. When they arrived, they saw a...
Comments / 0