Pocatello, ID

City
American Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot

A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
eastidahonews.com

Local man dies after rollover crash on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred 10 miles east along Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police reports show a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Killean Taylor,...
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fiery Crash Kills Four on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people died in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation when a car collided with a potato truck. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, emergency crews responded a little after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road. The car had been headed east on Reservation Road when it crashed with the potatoes truck, all four adults inside the sedan died at the scene. The male driver of the truck was taken to a Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The For Hall Police Department along with Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash

The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness

MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state

POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

American Falls man gets probation for firing gun inside occupied home

AMERICAN FALLS — A man initially charged with four felonies received probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors. Originally, 35-year-old Scott Andrew Alvey was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited building and three counts of injury to a child. But after reaching a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of disturbing the peace, court records show.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID

