Framingham Freshman Lamakina Finishes 15th at Manchester Invitational Race
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 15th overall at the Manchester Invitational road race on Saturday, September 24 at Derryfield Park. Caroline Cummings, a senior at La Salle Academy, won the large school varsity race in 18:59 minutes. Lamakina finished the race in 20:13 minutes.
Pioneers Deliver First Loss of Season To Flyers
SHREWSBURY – The Framingham high school boys varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season today at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. The final score was 4-0 Pioneers. The Flyers gave up an early goal on a miscommunication, and never recovered from their mistake, said coach Jon...
PHOTO GALLERY: Wellesley Raiders Defeat Framingham Flyers
WAYLAND – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team held its first “home” meet of the season on Saturday afternoon, September 24. The outdoor swim meet was held at the Wayland community pool, as Framingham no longer has access to the Keefe Technical’s swim pool, due to needed repairs.
Bears Defeat Rams 2-1
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater State University women’s soccer team topped visiting Framingham State University, 2-1, in dramatic fashion on Saturday morning in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at Swenson pitch in Bridgewater. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-8...
Flyers Shut Out Panthers 4-0
MARLBOROUGH – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Marlborough Saturday, September 24, for a non-league game. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 4-0. Scoring goals for the Flyers were Gabby Arpino, Sophia Carney, Natalie Kirkpatrick, and Ava. The Flyers next game is on the road on Thursday, September...
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
Algonquin Regional Defeats Framingham 3-0
NORTHBOROUGH – Algonquin Regional High’s girls volleyball team defeated the Framingham Flyers on three straight seats. Framingham is still seeking its first win of the season. Titans won at home 3-0. 1st set 25 – 12 2nd set 25 – 23 3rd set 25 – 9...
Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2
FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table
CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
Carolyn C. Lane, 89
NATICK – Carolyn C. Lane of Osterville, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband, Andrew J. Lane, and brother, Carlton (“Bud”) Colburn. Survived by her three children, Stephen B. Lane of Manhattan, NY and Wickford, RI, Jennifer Lane Goldstein of Newton, and Diane L. Lane, of Douglas, MA., and her two grandchildren, Samantha N. Goldstein of Easthampton, and Aaron J. Goldstein of Brighton. Also survived by many, many dear nieces and nephews, and close circle of loving friends.
William Russell Byington, 55, Carpenter
SUDBURY – William Russell Byington, 55, died September 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born in 1967 in Boston to Roy and Alice (Tooker) Byington. He grew up in Sudbury and graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. In 1994 he married Lynne Torrence, and welcomed his daughter Kaitlyn...
MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 22, 2022
1 Today is the first day of Autumn. The autumn equinox is at 9:03 p.m. today. 2 Today is the second to last Framingham Farmers’ Market of the season. Originally the market was cancelled due to the weather forecast today for heavy rain, but a couple of vendors due plan to come including Cousin’s Maine Lobster food truck from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Heavens Harvest will be there from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common.
Daniel Patrick Paixao Kavanagh, 33
FRAMINGHAM – We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Daniel Patrick Paixao Kavanagh of Framingham. Lovingly known as Danny or DK. We lost him at age 33 on September 16th, 2022, as a result of an auto accident. He was headed West to Wyoming, adventuring with a lifelong friend.
Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician
NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
