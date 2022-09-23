ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed roommate to death after an argument

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed her roommate to death after an argument, police say.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a home just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday after reports of a fight between two roommates.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who was unresponsive with stab wounds, according to KVVU. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

LVMPD said during their investigation, they learned that the victim and her roommate, Hailey Brown, 20, had apparently gotten into an argument leading up to the stabbing.

Brown was arrested and booked for open murder, according to LVMPD.

The name of the victim and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, according to LVMPD. No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LVMPD’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by either calling 702-385-5555 or by visiting their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

