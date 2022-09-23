ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL

Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WELLINGTON, FL
WPTV

Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

31st Annual Gigantic Garage Sale Sept. 24

The South Florida Fairgrounds’ 31st annual Gigantic Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. The first 100 adults will receive a reusable shopping bag.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?

The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Clear the clouds over West Palm's Sunset Lounge

There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Philanthropy of Marjorie Merriweather Post the Focus of New York City “Paradise Ball” Kick-Off

Dignitaries Attend Kick-off for the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball”. to Benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach, FL – A kick-off event was held in New York on September 14th to inaugurate the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball” to benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. The stylish soiree was hosted by Susan and Hunter Cushing at their Park Avenue apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward

Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
TAMPA, FL

