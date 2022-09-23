Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WPTV
Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
gotowncrier.com
31st Annual Gigantic Garage Sale Sept. 24
The South Florida Fairgrounds’ 31st annual Gigantic Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. The first 100 adults will receive a reusable shopping bag.
cw34.com
Burger King customer's card swiped; manager and pregnant girlfriend arrested
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A trip to Burger King for food led to more than $700 in fraudulent charges on a man's debit card, and the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend behind bars on criminal charges. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the...
As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?
The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
Hardware stores warn residents not to wait until last minute to prep for storms
The worst of Tropical Storm Ian looks to be shifting west, but that isn't stopping hurricane experts from warning local residents to be prepared in case a storm strikes.
Clear the clouds over West Palm's Sunset Lounge
There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
bocaratontribune.com
The Philanthropy of Marjorie Merriweather Post the Focus of New York City “Paradise Ball” Kick-Off
Dignitaries Attend Kick-off for the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball”. to Benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach, FL – A kick-off event was held in New York on September 14th to inaugurate the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball” to benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. The stylish soiree was hosted by Susan and Hunter Cushing at their Park Avenue apartment.
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
cbs12.com
Grasshoppers and crickets? The morning team has an interesting breakfast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This morning, anchor Stefany Valderrama and meteorologist Zachary Covey had an interesting breakfast...grasshoppers and crickets. Be sure to tune in to the morning show every day to get your day started.
hometownnewstc.com
PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
cw34.com
Purple alert issued for missing woman, last seen in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Law Enforcement Department has issued a Purple Alert for a 29-year-old woman last seen in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis was last seen walking near the Tanger Outlets Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored jeans, a tan shirt worn...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
businessobserverfl.com
East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward
Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
