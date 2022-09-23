Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Related
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to No. 7 Florida State Sunday Afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite holding the Seminoles to a season low in possession, the No. 14 Clemson women’s soccer team (5-3-2) fell to No. 7 Florida State (7-0-2) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Tigers were unable to record a goal in the first...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to Wake Forest on Sunday
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (9-5, 0-2 ACC) fell to Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) in three sets on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The Tigers were led by juniors Cate Long and Camryn Hannah, who tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Wake Forest strung together early...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Concludes Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team fought hard but came up short Sunday as they wrapped up the Clemson Invitational. Maxwell Smith and Matt Pitts kicked off the day for the Tigers as the sole doubles team playing for Clemson. In a down to the wire match, University of North Florida’s Jonas Hartenstein and PJ Kotan narrowly beat Smith and Pitts 7-6.
clemsontigers.com
No. 1 Wake Forest Defeats Clemson 6-1
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-0, 3-0 ACC) outscored the No. 10 Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-2 ACC) 6-1 Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field. Despite outshooting Wake Forest with 19 shots to Wake’s 14, Clemson was only able to get the ball to the back of the net once.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Begin Fall Practice Season
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2023 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as they have 23 returning lettermen from the 2022 team. Clemson also returns Second-Team All-ACC selection Blake Wright (INF). Under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, the fall practice season continues through early November and concludes with three intrasquad...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson vs. Wake Forest Game Notes 2022
Clemson played its 16th overtime game in school history and its first since Sept. 25 last season at NC State. It was the sixth multi-overtime game in school history and Clemson’s third in three years. Clemson trailed, 35-28, after the third quarter but engineered its first fourth-quarter comeback win...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 1 Wake Forest
📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Saturday, Sept. 24 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 10 Clemson Tigers will host top-ranked Wake Forest on Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson to Host ESPN’s College GameDay
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Heads to Michigan for the First Time
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will play its first golf tournament in the state of Michigan September 26-28 when Jordan Byrd’s team competes in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club. The tournament will feature 18 teams that span the width of the United States....
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Impress on Day One of Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team started their fall season off strong, with a doubles win from Spencer Whitaker and Max Smith and four singles victories, including freshman Ethan Silva’s first career win. Junior Whitaker and sophomore Smith secured the first doubles win of the...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Tee-Off in Schooner Classic Saturday
Clemson, S.C.—The 17th-ranked women’s golf team continues the 2022-23 season on Saturday at the 2022 Schooner Classic in Norman, Okla. The three-round, 54-hole tournament takes place over three days at the par-70, 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club. Clemson is one of four ACC teams in the 15-team field, as...
clemsontigers.com
Holder Cards Program-Record 64 in Round One of Schooner Fall Classic
Norman, Okla. – Sophomore transfer Chloe Holder carded a Clemson-record 64 (-6) to sit in a tie for first after the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla. As a team, the Tigers finished at -7 on the day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Drop ACC Opener in Five Sets
CLEMSON, S.C. – Both junior Cate Long (21 kills) and sophomore Devan Taylor (29 digs) had career nights for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough as Clemson (9-4, 0-1 ACC) dropped its ACC opener to Virginia Tech (8-4, 1-0 ACC) in five sets on Friday evening in Jervey Gym.
Comments / 0