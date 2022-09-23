CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team fought hard but came up short Sunday as they wrapped up the Clemson Invitational. Maxwell Smith and Matt Pitts kicked off the day for the Tigers as the sole doubles team playing for Clemson. In a down to the wire match, University of North Florida’s Jonas Hartenstein and PJ Kotan narrowly beat Smith and Pitts 7-6.

