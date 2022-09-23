Read full article on original website
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of the leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
Salad Collective Absorbs Denver-Based Tokyo Joe’s
Salad Collective, the parent company of MAD Greens and Snappy Salads, will add a third health-centric brand to its group: Tokyo Joe’s
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
Work Out In North America’s Highest Gym Right Here In Colorado
Not only is Colorado home to the highest town in North America, but it is now officially home to the highest gym in North America, too. Looking to take your fitness routine to the next level? A trip to Alma, CO might be in your near future. The Highest Town...
Historic Colorado Building to Become a Haunted-Themed Bar
A historic Denver building located at 1526 Blake Street has quite the haunted reputation, but now its spooky stories are being celebrated with a new bar and restaurant that's set to open in the space next month. The structure is one of the oldest buildings on Blake Steet. It started...
denverite.com
The city shut down Mutiny Information Cafe. Denver rallied and saved it in less than 24 hours.
Update on Sept. 24: This story and headline have been updated. Mutiny Information Cafe, a counter-cultural gathering spot at 2 South Broadway, has had a tough run the past few years. There was the pandemic, co-owner Jim Norris said. Co-owner Matt Megyesi was hospitalized for months and nearly died. The...
Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
