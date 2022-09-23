What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Notre Dame will attempt to get to .500 for the first time this season Saturday when it visits North Carolina. It’s all part of the quest to still make a respectable bowl game. We’ll see how far they’ve come in a week and whether that particular bowl goal remains a possibility.

Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

“Don’t just assume Notre Dame’s offense is as awful as you think. Forgetting that Marshall couldn’t handle Bowling Green – that’s a great D that pitched a gem in South Bend. Ohio State is Ohio State, and Cal has a defense. Along with struggling against two mediocre teams – to be nice – and Appalachian State, the North Carolina defense isn’t forcing takeaways. Notre Dame won’t give the ball away enough to matter, Pyne will be efficient, and the running game will start working for the first time this season in a good, grinding win for Marcus Freeman to build off of.”

CFN Experts

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: North Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: North Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: North Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: North Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN North Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com North Carolina

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: North Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“Irish offense has been bogged down, but tackling hasn’t been the Tar Heels’ strong suit.”

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

“The average Notre Dame game this season has featured just 39.7 total points. Conversely, North Carolina won a game three weeks ago in which it allowed Appalachian State to score 40 points in the fourth quarter alone. In this coin flip of a game, the team that controls the tempo figures to get the W. To that end, the status of UNC WR Josh Downs is monumental. He missed the last two games with an injury, but he had a pair of touchdowns in the opener after racking up 101 receptions for 1,335 yards in 2021. If he’s good to go, Notre Dame is going to have a rough time trying to keep this offense bottled up.”

Juan Jose Rodriguez, Athlon Sports

“Yet another element of intrigue for this matchup: Notre Dame’s offense is averaging 1.57 points per drive this season (60th out of 65 Power 5 teams), while North Carolina’s defense is allowing 2.83 points/drive so far this season (64th out of 65 Power 5 teams). If North Carolina’s offense presents itself as a nearly irresistible force, consider the matchup on the other side of the ball as a manifestation of the stoppable force going up against the movable object. All in all, Notre Dame began to move in the right direction last week, the offense finding a bit more structure to do its job while the defense shrugged off a dismal showing against Marshall to slow down Cal’s passing game. Continuing that progress will be crucial against an even more potent Tar Heels team that features dynamic playmakers both on the ground and through the air, but which has historically struggled to score against Notre Dame, averaging a little more than 13 points per game throughout the decades in this series. If Notre Dame is going to win this matchup, it will have to be because the defense prevents it from becoming a true barnstorming shootout.it will do so on the strength of its defense while its offense does just enough, rather than by outdueling the hosts in a barnstorming shootout.”

Jackson Caudell, All Yellow Jackets