Henderson, KY

KISS 106

We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)

Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Save Your Brains and Outrun Zombies This Halloween at Southern Indiana 5K

If you're looking for an infectiously fun Halloween experience for the whole family, look no further than the first ever Zombie 5K Run & Walk. This Halloween you can take part in a family-friendly day of fun and run from zombies too! On Sunday, October 30th you, your friends, and your family can run to find the cure for the zombie outbreak, but you better watch out! You're going to have to outrun the brain-hungry zombies to do it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways

Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
KISS 106

Evansville Business Selling Real Embalming Tables in Time for Halloween

If you're a fan of oddities and curiosities, these embalming tables are a must-see!. I've always considered myself a fan of things that make you, well curious. I have a shelf in my house dedicated to little oddities and curiosities that houses everything from spotted Gecko eggs, to small taxidermy (ethically sourced), to old radios, and blueprints of 1313 Mockingbird Lane (the Munster's house). I am a big fan of displaying things in my home that you can't just go to any store and find. I love checking out flea markets, antique stores, and thrift stores too. If you're a fan of things that are different, one Evansville business has just the thing for you (and it will REALLY upgrade your Halloween decor).
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs man turns tornado debris into art

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The deadly western Kentucky tornado left behind a long path of destruction, but one Dawson Springs resident is using his talents to give new life to the damage. Life since December 10, 2021 has been difficult for Brett Cobb, a lifelong Dawson Springs resident, but following the tragic storm, Cobb […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
KFVS12

Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
CARMI, IL
KISS 106

Illinois Road Trip That Promises The Best in Abandoned Places

If you like to explore abandoned places this road map will take you to some of the best in Illinois. In total the trip from start to finish is a little over 12 hours it seems you could do this in a day, but might not give you much time to explore. Onlyinyourstate.com put together the list that takes you from the Devil's Gate in Libertyville to the Hickory Hill Plantation in Equality, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

