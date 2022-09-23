Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)
Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
Save Your Brains and Outrun Zombies This Halloween at Southern Indiana 5K
If you're looking for an infectiously fun Halloween experience for the whole family, look no further than the first ever Zombie 5K Run & Walk. This Halloween you can take part in a family-friendly day of fun and run from zombies too! On Sunday, October 30th you, your friends, and your family can run to find the cure for the zombie outbreak, but you better watch out! You're going to have to outrun the brain-hungry zombies to do it.
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
Evansville Business Selling Real Embalming Tables in Time for Halloween
If you're a fan of oddities and curiosities, these embalming tables are a must-see!. I've always considered myself a fan of things that make you, well curious. I have a shelf in my house dedicated to little oddities and curiosities that houses everything from spotted Gecko eggs, to small taxidermy (ethically sourced), to old radios, and blueprints of 1313 Mockingbird Lane (the Munster's house). I am a big fan of displaying things in my home that you can't just go to any store and find. I love checking out flea markets, antique stores, and thrift stores too. If you're a fan of things that are different, one Evansville business has just the thing for you (and it will REALLY upgrade your Halloween decor).
Take Part in the Historic Newburgh Hayrides as a “Ghostly Actor”
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dawson Springs man turns tornado debris into art
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The deadly western Kentucky tornado left behind a long path of destruction, but one Dawson Springs resident is using his talents to give new life to the damage. Life since December 10, 2021 has been difficult for Brett Cobb, a lifelong Dawson Springs resident, but following the tragic storm, Cobb […]
Little Boy Struggles to Stay Awake Driving Toy Razor Around Indiana Backyard [WATCH]
I know being tired all too well. My body has yet to get used to a radio morning show schedule and it's going on 15 years. Getting up at 3:15 am is so hard. This natural-born night owl will never be able to get used to that kind of schedule.
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Raffling Off Big Cash Prize
Elks Lodge #277 is hosting a raffle to benefit Posey County, Indiana's newest animal rescue Newlife Rescue and Adoption. They will give away more than $8,000 in cash and you can get yourself a ticket. Who is Newlife?. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have now merged to become...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owensboro Shelter Has Yummy Food and Cole Swindell Tickets Up for Grabs Friday
Yeah! That's Cole Swindell. And, yes! We're going to give you the chance to win some tickets to see him concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter if you stop by our big yard party this Friday. WBKR's Yard Party series continues Friday, September 23rd and we're going to help one of...
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
KFVS12
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
Illinois Road Trip That Promises The Best in Abandoned Places
If you like to explore abandoned places this road map will take you to some of the best in Illinois. In total the trip from start to finish is a little over 12 hours it seems you could do this in a day, but might not give you much time to explore. Onlyinyourstate.com put together the list that takes you from the Devil's Gate in Libertyville to the Hickory Hill Plantation in Equality, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
wevv.com
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0