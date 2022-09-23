Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
Herald & Review
Raid in Decatur results in arrest of alleged dealer, 66
DECATUR — Police report that a raid on a “known nuisance crack house” resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old Decatur drug dealer. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department describes Rozell Perry being found inside the house in the 1200 block of North Union Street after he had earlier been seen on the front porch before the raid on the morning of Aug. 17.
wdbr.com
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
wmay.com
Report: LHS Teacher On Paid Leave Following Arrest
The Lanphier High School teacher who was arrested after an altercation with a student has reportedly been placed on paid leave while the investigation of the incident continues. While District 186 has declined to publicly comment on Adrian Akers’ status with the district, Newschannel 20 reports that Akers was placed...
newschannel20.com
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
newschannel20.com
WAND TV
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
Two sons die from addiction, a mother brings awareness
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After one of her sons died from a heroin addiction, a mother thought, I have to do something to bring awareness. Little did she know another one of her sons would also lose his battle with addiction. Linda Scribner started a non-profit called “Be Respectful and Vastly Educated” or (Be Brave) […]
wmay.com
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
Small fire sparks on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Man charged in home invasion investigation
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
wmay.com
Suspect In Custody May Be Connected To Multiple Business Burglaries
Springfield police have arrested a man that they think may be connected to a string of burglaries at local businesses in recent weeks. 36-year-old Russell Adams was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and one commercial burglary… but prosecutors say they could charge him with additional burglaries after reviewing police reports.
