Steve Smith Jr. tells Brownie the Elf to stay off his Jordans

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
The life of a mascot can be difficult.

Brownie the Elf is prominently featured on the field in Cleveland.

He made an appearance on NFL Network Thursday as the Browns played host to the Pittsburgh Steelers and presented former great WR Steve Smith Jr. with a “necklace.”

 (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The only problem for Brownie was keeping his feet off of Smith’s Jordans.

Stepping on them once, maybe. Twice and you get the big-time warning.

Keep your feet off the sweet stuff on my feet … or else.

