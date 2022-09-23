Read full article on original website
denisonbigred.com
Big Red football earns historic win at Wabash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (September 24, 2022) – A wild second half featuring four touchdowns from each team and three touchdown drives in the final three minutes of the game ended with a nail-biting 45-42 victory for the Denison University football team at Wabash College on Saturday afternoon inside Little Giant Stadium. Denison remained undefeated on the season at 4-0 and improved to 2-0 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
denisonbigred.com
Denison Athletics to unveil Title IX Mural during Big Red Weekend
GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 23, 2022) – As a part of its year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Denison University Athletics will be holding a special Title IX 50th Anniversary Mural unveiling during Big Red Weekend. The official unveiling of the mural featuring both past and present...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
spectrumnews1.com
Barberton bests Revere in OHSAA Game of the Week
Barberton improved to 3-3 on the year with a 34-7 win over Revere (2-4) in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Magics host Copley next week, while the Minutemen will head to Highland.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
whbc.com
Guardians Clinch Division Championship
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians watches his grand slam home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 25, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) A grand slam led to champagne showers for...
Brunswick High School soccer player missing in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Montville Township Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a missing teenage boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 16-year-old Trey Centa was last seen on...
Guardians set to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins Airport at 10 p.m. Sunday as AL Central champs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Your 2022 American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Guardians are set to land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 10 p.m. on Sunday and they would love to greet their fans when they arrive. Fresh off celebrating their 11th division crown, the Guardians flew directly back...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
cleveland19.com
Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
Big-city vibes come to downtown Canton with high-end destination restaurant 'Mélange,' opening on Sept. 27
CANTON, Ohio — People craving big-city energy in downtown Canton will have another option to suit their tastes, starting next week!. Mélange is the latest new restaurant to come on the scene, promising classic fare alongside updated takes on old favorites. "Mélange is a French term which means...
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Nine Inch Nails marks end of an era with historic performance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Occasionally, if you’re lucky enough, you get to witness a musical moment. One where a phrase like “One Night Only” rings true and words like “epic” and “monumental” are justified. Nine Inch Nails’ return to Blossom Music Center on...
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
