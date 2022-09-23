Read full article on original website
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.
cw34.com
Illegal immigrants try to enter US by boat during tropical storm, Coast Guard says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued people from two illegal migration groups on Saturday. The groups were traveling by boat amidst a storm brewing in the waters. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast took to Twitter after the incident saying, "These people are lucky to...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
cbs12.com
Attorney takes on $10,000 challenge to help send marching band to London
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local attorney stepped up to the $10,000 challenge in the drive to get a marching band from Riviera Beach to London. Gary Lesser, a managing partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, a firm in West Palm Beach, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.
Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach
A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Sunday at around noon in West Palm Beach.
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
Click10.com
Ian strengthens to hurricane, additional rapid strengthening expected today
MIAMI – Ian strengthened to a hurricane Monday morning and additional rapid strengthening is expected throughout the day, the National Hurricane Center confirmed. The hurricane is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba with Ian expected to reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
In Boca Raton, the of the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.
gotowncrier.com
Mark Bellissimo Pitches ‘Wellington 3.0’ Vision To Village Committees
On some of the last land remaining to determine its future for decades to come, Wellington’s equestrian community gallops toward one of its biggest moments of consequence since the future King Charles came to play polo in 1985. At least, that’s the way Mark Bellissimo frames it. Sticking with...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
fortlauderdale.gov
Updates on Response to Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact South Florida beginning Monday evening into Tuesday. The City of Fort Lauderdale and our emergency response partners continue to take pre-storm precautionary measures. Emergency Management personnel is enacting plans to ensure public safety and mitigate potential effects from Tropical Storm Ian. Below are updates of our operations.
cw34.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
LOTUS BOCA RATON PLAGUED WITH CAR THEFTS
Theft Of BMW X7 Leads To Bizarre, Emotional Plea On Social Media… Neighbors Mock… Several Car Thefts In Weeks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A slightly bizarre and somewhat emotional appeal for information on Facebook is drawing attention to the car theft problem that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
Will Hurricane Ian hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
West Palm Beach, along with all of South Florida, is no longer in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Far southern Palm Beach County, most of Broward County and all of Miami-Dade ...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
cbs12.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
