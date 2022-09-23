ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Attorney takes on $10,000 challenge to help send marching band to London

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local attorney stepped up to the $10,000 challenge in the drive to get a marching band from Riviera Beach to London. Gary Lesser, a managing partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, a firm in West Palm Beach, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

Ian strengthens to hurricane, additional rapid strengthening expected today

MIAMI – Ian strengthened to a hurricane Monday morning and additional rapid strengthening is expected throughout the day, the National Hurricane Center confirmed. The hurricane is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba with Ian expected to reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Updates on Response to Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact South Florida beginning Monday evening into Tuesday. The City of Fort Lauderdale and our emergency response partners continue to take pre-storm precautionary measures. Emergency Management personnel is enacting plans to ensure public safety and mitigate potential effects from Tropical Storm Ian. Below are updates of our operations.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LOTUS BOCA RATON PLAGUED WITH CAR THEFTS

Theft Of BMW X7 Leads To Bizarre, Emotional Plea On Social Media… Neighbors Mock… Several Car Thefts In Weeks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A slightly bizarre and somewhat emotional appeal for information on Facebook is drawing attention to the car theft problem that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL

Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

West Palm Beach, along with all of South Florida, is no longer in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Far southern Palm Beach County, most of Broward County and all of Miami-Dade ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

