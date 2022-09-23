Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
fox29.com
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Shooting in Center City Allentown leaves man dead, authorities say
A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a man dead in Center City Allentown, authorities said. City officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to Sixth and Tilghman streets for reported gunfire, city police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by 3:14 p.m., according to police. The death...
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer
An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
How long are most kids being detained in Northampton County’s juvenile center?
Judges, police, social workers, youth care workers and parents agree that young offenders deserve the best treatment and the best living arrangements available. How to achieve those goals is up for debate, though.
Teen admits having semiautomatic handgun at Pa. school, DA says
A 14-year-old boy found with a loaded semiautomatic handgun at an Allentown high school was adjudicated delinquent in the case and sent to a juvenile facility, the district attorney said Thursday. On Sept. 15, following an incident in West Park, the boy was found with the loaded gun in Allen...
Allentown café opens in tribute of owner’s sister killed in crash just blocks away
A new walk-up cafe opened in Allentown in memory of a woman killed five years ago in a hit-and-run-accident. Owner Carlos Marrero opened Ms. Velvet’s Café, at 239 N. Fourth St., late last month in the former site of Bacon Bagels. Bacon Bagels closed last May following the death of owner Leo Martin, and Marrero served the past year as the site’s manager.
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments in Bethlehem area campaign stop (PHOTOS)
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
thevalleyledger.com
September 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
wlvr.org
Opioid settlement to help Lehigh Valley further treatment and support, Shapiro says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – State Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday to celebrate the millions of dollars the county will receive as part of a multi-state settlement with pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Shapiro, who is the Democratic candidate in the...
PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
wlvr.org
Sustainable Warehouse Forum at Lafayette College aims to bring more green buildings to Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. – Concerns about an increase in warehouses in the region and the uptick of tractor-trailers traffic to service them have risen in recent years, sparking conversations about air and noise pollution and impacts on the environment. Those topics were addressed as the United Green building center held...
skooknews.com
Tamaqua Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Make Court Appearance
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Tamaqua man who failed to make a court appearance. Richard M. Catena, 43, with a last known address of 259 Lafayette St. Apt # 2, Tamaqua failed to appear at...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
