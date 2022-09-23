ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports

A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
LehighValleyLive.com

Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer

An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allen High School#Stanford
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown café opens in tribute of owner’s sister killed in crash just blocks away

A new walk-up cafe opened in Allentown in memory of a woman killed five years ago in a hit-and-run-accident. Owner Carlos Marrero opened Ms. Velvet’s Café, at 239 N. Fourth St., late last month in the former site of Bacon Bagels. Bacon Bagels closed last May following the death of owner Leo Martin, and Marrero served the past year as the site’s manager.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

September 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy