Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Brown Daily Herald
Student DJs turn tables, heads on College Hill
Manny Quezada ’23.5 learned the basics of DJing from his best friend while attending high school in New York. He was quickly hooked – he soon purchased a controller, a device DJs use to mix music, and began practicing on his own, using his experience in guitar and piano to shape his craft.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
GoLocalProv
Hundreds Celebrate Dedication of Michael S. Van Leesten Bridge in Providence
More than 200 family, friends, and officials joined together at the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge in Providence for the official dedication on Sunday. The bridge was named in honor of the business and civil rights leader who died in August of 2019. A GoLocal editorial recommended the bridge...
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
Dartmouth celebrates diversity of high school mascot
Dartmouth High School unveiled a new plaque Friday honoring its mascot, which the town overwhelmingly agreed to keep earlier this year.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
fallriverreporter.com
Battleship Cove, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, Browning the Green Space, receive $377,000 from Mayflower Wind
FALL RIVER, MA – September 22, 2022—Mayflower Wind, the developer of an offshore wind energy lease area located off the coast of Massachusetts, today announced that Browning the Green Space, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, and Battleship Cove were awarded grants as part of the company’s efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion in the renewable energy industry and preserve local historic sites for generations to come.
Turnto10.com
Family shop in Coventry celebrates 95 years of business, sights set on 100
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A family-owned mechanic shop in Coventry celebrates 95 years of business with its sights set on reaching 100. "In 1927, my grandfather started the business. In 1947, he incorporated my uncle Willard and my grandmother as business partners," said owner Michael Moore. Over the years,...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Providence, Rhode Island
Providence is one of the oldest cities in the United States, and it fully earns its nicknames, like the Renaissance City and the Creative Capital! Boasting a multitude of acclaimed colleges, including Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design (RSID), it’s not hard to see how Providence has become a cultural hotspot.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
What’s the status of the Newport Grand Casino site?
Years after a developer announced plans to redevelop the property where the old Newport Grand Casino sits, the group says it will soon start unveiling its proposed modifications.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
GoLocalProv
New Downtown Providence Grocery Store to Celebrate Grand Opening on Friday
Downtown Providence will officially have a new grocery store on Friday. Rory’s Market + Kitchen, a woman-owned and operated family business, opens to the public at 9 AM on Friday. The store -- located at 113 Washington Street -- will be open daily from 7 AM to 8 PM...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
WPRI
Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!
We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
