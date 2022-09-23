Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Hosts Louisville To Continue ACC Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-1-1, 1-1-0 ACC) continues ACC play on Sunday (Sept. 25) when the Cavaliers return home to host Louisville (4-2-2, 1-1-0 ACC) in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It’s the first home ACC game of the season for Virginia.
virginiasports.com
Hoos Head to Historic Inverness Club for Second Tournament
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After opening the season with a win and ascending to the No. 1 ranking in a recent Golfweek poll, the Virginia men’s golf team heads to Toledo, Ohio, this week for the 16th annual Inverness Collegiate. The 54-hole event takes place Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club.
virginiasports.com
No. 10 Virginia Blanks No. 11 Syracuse 3-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia field hockey team (5-3, 1-1 ACC) picked up a 3-0 victory against No. 11 Syracuse (7-2, 1-1 ACC) on Friday (Sept. 23) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers dominated the game, taking a season-high 26 shots while limiting the Orange...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Travels to New York to Take on No. 3 Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (5-3, 1-1 ACC) is set to take on No. 3 Syracuse (7-0-1, 2-0 ACC) in ACC action Saturday night (Sept. 24) at SU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Saturday night’s match against No. 3...
virginiasports.com
No Last-Minute Rally for Hoos in Loss at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the second straight week, the University of Virginia football team had a chance to pull out a last-minute victory. This time the Cavaliers fell short. After falling behind 16-0 at the break Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, Virginia rallied for three second-half touchdowns and took a 20-19 lead over Syracuse with 5:51 to play.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA football tailgating and its impact on attendance: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Back in August we published an incredibly in-depth tailgating recipe breakdown for each and every Virginia Cavaliers football home game this fall. Today, we’re taking a more comprehensive look at tailgating for UVA football games, the experience and struggles of trying to tailgate in Charlottesville, and what it all means for Virginia’s attendance at the games themselves.
virginiasports.com
Self-Inflicted Wounds Holding Hoos Back
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On the positive side of the ledger went the four takeaways, the six sacks, tailback Perris Jones’ runs, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson’s all-around brilliance, and the third-down stops that forced unbeaten Syracuse to settle for field goals five times Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Concludes Play at Fall Ranked Spotlight Tournament
CARY, N.C.– Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed in the Fall Ranked Spotlight tournament, being held Sept. 22-25 at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Grad student Julia Adams, juniors Hibah Shaikh and Sara Ziodato and freshman Annabelle Zu all competed as individuals in the tournament.
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Another commit could vault UVA basketball’s recruiting class; Bronco wants to coach again; lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia’s athletic program before kickoff with Syracuse …. Should the Cavaliers land the nation’s No. 4 point guard, Elmark Jackson, he would be the highest-ranked player during the Tony Bennett era, if not before, since the “star” rankings and position rankings became a thing. Presently, that honor goes to current commitment, Elijah Gertrude, a shooting guard from Jersey City, N.J., who is rated the No. 36 overall player in the nation by various recruiting services. Gertrude edges out former Cavalier Kyle Guy, who was No. 37.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
wina.com
Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
NBC 29 News
CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a family is without a home after a fire Sunday, September 25. Crews were called out to Kerry Lane around 1:50 p.m. CFD says flames were already coming out of the windows when firefighters got to the scene. No injuries were...
wfirnews.com
Charlottesville Armed Robbery Team Pleads Guilty
CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. – The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each...
cbs19news
Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Three taken to UVA after shots fired at apartment complex
Not a lot of detail, but word from the Albemarle County Police Department is that three people were transported to UVA Medical Center after a report of shots fired at the Mallside Forest Apartment Complex. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime...
NBC 29 News
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24. ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
