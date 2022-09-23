Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday
Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
Are the Dallas Cowboys Going to Sign Retired Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger?
Less than a year after Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 18 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are allegedly considering signing the former NFL quarterback. Sports Illustrated reports that Ben Roethlisberger may see himself in Dallas as the next quarterback to sign. He is currently sitting at 50/1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum
Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
What are Russell Wilson’s former teammates saying about him?
Members of the Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII winning team have criticized their former quarterback.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Has Telling Comment On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season. Cooper Rush, the Dallas quarterback starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, shared his thoughts on having Gallup back in action on Friday.
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots were able to get their first win of the season against the Steelers in Week 2, pulling away with a 17-14 victory in Pittsburgh. New England heads home for its home opener on Sunday to play another AFC North team, the Baltimore Ravens. Like the Patriots did in Week 1, the Ravens fell to the Dolphins in Week 2, losing 42-38.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat So Far
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks. They decided not to address the quarterback situation in the offseason, instead having a training camp battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith was entering his third season with the franchise as he was Russell Wilson’s...
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Saints Announce Game Status For Jameis Winston
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with two separate injuries this early in the regular season. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick is doing everything in his power to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Winston suffered four fractured vertebrae in his back during the Saints' Week 1...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Ex-Boyfriend News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage continues to be in the spotlight, fairly or unfairly. Headlines about Brady and Bundchen's marriage struggles have gone viral on social media over the past several weeks. Brady, 45, has continued to play football, despite his wife, Bundchen, reportedly wishing that he would spend more time at home with their family.
Comments / 0