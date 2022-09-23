Nashville public libraries close in response to bomb threat, police investigation ongoing

Read full article on original website
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Armed man shot in Murfreesboro apartment complex parking lot, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
WSMV
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
WSMV
Some Maplewood teachers say they weren’t notified a gun was found at the school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some teachers at Maplewood High School are concerned about how the administration of that school communicates to teachers during dangerous situations. WSMV4 obtained a message from a teacher that wanted to remain anonymous that said the administration did not tell teachers that there was a gun...
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
Retired police officer receives package containing white powdery substance
Dickson County deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a white substance found in a package Thursday that was sent to a retired police officer's home.
Loaded gun, additional bullets found in high school student’s fanny pack
A 16-year-old high school junior was taken into custody Friday after he was found with a loaded gun on a high school campus Friday.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Mayor honors officer whose act of kindness gained national attention
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was honored Thursday night after he assisted an elderly woman who was walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker on her way to her haircut. For MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister, it was a routine day until he noticed...
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Cyclist shot in eye at Shelby Park in Nashville with pellet gun
A bicyclist suffered a serious eye injury at Nashville's Shelby Park. He said someone in a passing car targeted him with a pellet gun, and there's concern this could be some type of TikTok Challenge.
fox17.com
Nashville police identify two killed in apparent murder-suicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving gunfire that took place inside a Nashville home. The deadly incident occurred in the 2000 block of 20th Ave. South. Police have identified the murder victim as 73-year-old Linda Marini and the other deceased...
WSMV
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
