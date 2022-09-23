Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins doubleheader over Nebraska-Omaha
Missouri tennis won its fifth and sixth matches in a row Sunday defeating Nebraska-Omaha in a doubleheader in Columbia. The Tigers did not drop a single match in singles or doubles, and earned two 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge spoils Helias' homecoming, takes control of CMAC race
On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game. Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman hangs on against Smith-Cotton for first win of season
The offense took center stage in the first half, but it was Hickman’s defense that came up with a big play in the second half against Smith-Cotton to preserve its first win of the season Friday night. Senior Cole Harrell sacked Smith-Cotton quarterback Lane Simmons on third-and-2 on the...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's Allen scores four goals against Liberty
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer trounces Lyon 10-0
No. 16 Columbia College women's soccer kicked off American Midwest Conference play Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, against Lyon and made a resounding statement, beating the Scots 10-0. The Cougars (5-3-1, 1-0) set the tone early as they scored just two minutes into the game courtesy of Abigail Logan. By the...
Columbia Missourian
Boonville Pirates struggle against high-flying Blair Oaks Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball wins both matches at Holiday Inn Express Invite
Columbia College volleyball stayed red-hot in its opening day at the Holiday Inn Express Invite in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Cougars won their eighth and ninth consecutive games to kick off the invite. Columbia (11-7) opened up the day against Cardinal Stritch (7-8) less than 24 hours removed from its conference...
Columbia Missourian
Fulton's defense struggles against Moberly
Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14. Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville football dominates Eldon
Eldon welcomed Hallsville for its homecoming game, losing 44-14. Eldon entered Friday's game with a 3-1 record and Hallsville at 2-2. . Eldon took the early lead with a touchdown run by Krystopher Shepard. Hallsville responded with three-unanswered touchdown drives, making it 22-6 at the half.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton routs Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0
By the time Bishop DuBourg/Hancock stopped Tolton’s offense for the first time late in the second quarter, Friday night’s game in Columbia was well out of hand. The Trailblazers scored eight touchdowns before the visitors made a stop and excelled in every phase of the game en route to a 63-0 home win.
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri pass rush has chance to shine at Jordan-Hare
Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35. Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up...
Columbia Missourian
Auburn 17, Missouri 14 (Final)
11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama | TV: ESPN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). Auburn, Anders Carlson 39-yard field goal. Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Second quarter. 0:30: Missouri, Brady Cook 1-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Auburn 14. 9:34: Missouri,...
Columbia Missourian
TRYPS Children's Theater hosts kickoff event for Walk to End Alzheimer's
Columbia residents gathered at TRYPS Children's Theater on Sunday for the annual kickoff party for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's that is set to take place at Faurot Field, Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers arrived dressed in purple, the official color for the Alzheimer's movement, and were eager to provide...
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Columbia Missourian
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren Nov. 7, 1921 — Sept. 17, 2022
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren died on September 17, 2022, at the Lenoir REACH center in Columbia, Missouri with her faithful daughter Laura at her side. She was born on her family farm near Chillicothe, Ohio on November 7, 1921, to Ralph and Anna Ethel (Stratton) McCalla. She joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021 with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri author warns that 'a culture of conspiracy' endangers the country
Conspiracies are real, but the attempts to explain them are conspiracy theories, St. Louis writer Sarah Kendzior told an audience of 30 Thursday at Skylark Bookshop in downtown Columbia. Sometimes those theories are accurate, but they can often be dangerous and misleading.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri PrideFest welcomes local LGBTQ community with open arms
Fluttering rainbow fans filled the air Saturday as glitter-covered bodies strolled along the colored booths of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest. The feeling of support was evident on the first day of the annual festival, which was held at Rose Music Hall. The event kicked off at noon Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, ending in the evening.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department holds open house as recruitment effort
In an effort to fill 21 officer vacancies, the Columbia Police Department hosted an open house Saturday. The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CPD Regional Training Center, was the most recent of the police’s recruitment efforts to address staffing shortages.
